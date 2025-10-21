TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Mangrove Harmony Ride Yogyakarta shows collaboration for coastal resilience, green energy

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 21, 2025 Published on Oct. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-10-21T10:07:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Directorate General of PDASRH secretary Muhammad Zainal Arifin participates in a mangrove planting activity with the Elders Elletrica electric motorcycle community. (Courtesy of The M4CR Project) Directorate General of PDASRH secretary Muhammad Zainal Arifin participates in a mangrove planting activity with the Elders Elletrica electric motorcycle community. (Courtesy of The M4CR Project)

T

he Forestry Ministry’s Directorate General of Watershed Management and Forest Rehabilitation (PDASRH), through the Mangroves for Coastal Resilience (M4CR) program, once again held the Mangrove Harmony Ride at Baros Beach, Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta on Oct. 18.

Following a successful run in Banyuwangi, East Java, the event convened several parties in a spirit of cross-sector collaboration to strengthen coastal resilience and support the green energy transition. The Mangrove Harmony Ride Yogyakarta served as a platform for synergy between nature conservation, green energy innovation and the economic empowerment of coastal communities.

By involving the Elders Elettrico electric motorcycle community in the conservation movement, the event also engaged the younger generation and urban communities in the spirit of #HijrahEnergi and #HijaukanIndonesia, inviting the public to contribute through concrete actions and a sustainable lifestyle.

In his remarks, the secretary of the Forestry Ministry’s Directorate General of PDASRH Muhammad Zainal Arifin said the coastal area of ​​Baros is a concrete example of how mangrove management can go hand in hand with community economic empowerment.

“This spirit aligns with the transition to renewable green energy, where nature conservation and clean energy innovation combine for a sustainable future," he said, adding that the ecotourism and mangrove-derived product management model in Baros can serve as a role model for implementing mangrove rehabilitation in the four priority M4CR provinces of North Sumatra, Riau, East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan.

A national initiative by the Forestry Ministry and the World Bank, the M4CR program aims to rehabilitate a combined 41,000 hectares of mangroves by 2027, prioritizing cross-sector collaboration, community participation and the implementation of environmentally friendly innovations.

Tirtohargo village chief Sugiato expressed his support for the M4CR initiative and highlighted the important role of Village-Owned Enterprises (BUMKal) in Baros.

"We are grateful that the Baros area has received attention through this activity. Through BUMKal, the community manages ecotourism and develops mangrove-derived products such as batik and processed foods in an effort to protect the environment and improve the welfare of coastal residents," he said.

Furthermore, the Baros community is also active through the Baros Youth Family (KP2B), which focuses on water conservation and planting various mangrove species, such as Avicenna, Sonneratia, bruguiera and nipa palm. These efforts are an important foundation for maintaining the balance of the Baros coastal ecosystem.

The involvement of women's groups also strengthens mangrove management in Baros through the development of batik, processed foods and crafts made from mangrove waste, which support the local economy while preserving the coastal environment.

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

Related Articles

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

The lucrative Giant Sea Wall: A megaproject worth questioning

Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land

Cut in transfers worries regions

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate

Related Article

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

The lucrative Giant Sea Wall: A megaproject worth questioning

Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land

Cut in transfers worries regions

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.
Politics

Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
CEO Danantara Rosan Roeslani at 2025 Forbes CEO Conference
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home
Economy

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Academia

Rediscovering ‘pesantren’ subculture amid public scrutiny
Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships
Jakarta

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?
Archipelago

Four Medan cops detained after arresting politician in mistaken identity case
Academia

As the world's grabby geezers unite, Gen Z is left in the dust
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.