TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems

The key to the future of our coastal ecosystems and mangrove development lies in the most modern of answers: Technology.

Jane Glavan (The Jakarta Post)
Abu Dhabi
Thu, February 20, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems Not only beautiful: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park on Dec. 7, 2024, in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

A

pproximately 40 percent of the world’s population lives near a body of water or coastline. For these populations, particularly in Asia, the wellbeing of coastal ecosystems, including seagrass meadows and mangrove forests, has swiftly become a leading catalyst for both innovation and investment.

Southeast Asia is home to approximately 42 percent of the world’s total mangrove forests, providing crucial breeding habitats for nearly 75 percent of marine species in the region, according to the Mangrove Alliance’s “The State of the World’s Mangroves” report from 2021.

Indonesia alone is home to approximately 20 percent of the world’s mangroves, accounting for 3.2 million hectares. Mangroves also protect us against coastal erosion and storm surges, improve water quality and sequester carbon at rates up to 10 times higher than terrestrial forests.  

The benefits of mangroves are felt globally, yet the onus is on mangrove-rich regions to preserve these ecosystems. Moving beyond these silos requires accelerating mangrove restoration on a  larger scale. Unleashing the full potential of two crucial elements, namely technological innovation and collaboration, is critical in bringing this vision to life.

Key to the future of our coastal ecosystems and mangrove development lies in the most modern of answers: Technology. When it comes to mangrove protection, advanced technologies, from satellite imagery to remote sensing, are transforming the way we monitor mangrove coverage, enabling us to track progress in real time and respond rapidly to varying ecological changes.  

To achieve the greatest level of success and value, climate technology must first start with nature. Using science, we identify the natural processes involved and then complement our findings with the local knowledge handed down over generations, then combine it with technology.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The goal should be to develop straightforward, efficient and accessible devices that can be utilized over an extended period by a wide range of people and can be tailored to various ecological environments. The most robust and versatile solutions should strive to incorporate locally sourced materials and be guided by the future users themselves.

Combining the power of technology with ecology is also key to building long-term climate resilience. These contributions can go beyond the immediate benefits of conservation and regeneration to bring further enhancements in areas ranging from water security to agricultural fertility.

One such innovation is drone technology. Drone technology offers a precise yet scalable method for mangrove restoration, enabling large-scale planting while closely monitoring for environmental impact. Coupled with advanced mapping and real-time monitoring, drone technology can further optimize restoration efforts and enhance climate resilience. This approach is especially valuable in places such as Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, where mangrove ecosystems are vital in protecting coastal communities.

Globally, we are seeing very encouraging green shoots in leveraging these advanced technologies to boost mangrove restoration, from the deployment of AI-powered mangrove monitoring systems in Indonesia, to the use of aerial planting technology to plant mangrove seeds in Ghana.

In the UAE, we have seen exciting advances in the use of drone technology to accelerate mangrove planting in places such as Abu Dhabi, including drones that can plant over 2,000 mangrove seeds in the span of eight minutes.

These innovations showcase the promising potential of technology to accelerate mangrove conservation and restoration. Yet, maintaining the momentum of these exciting innovations requires not only the power of technology, but also greater collaboration across local, regional and global levels to expand these solutions at scale.  

Mangrove restoration characteristics have commonality, and work undertaken in one place can inform initiatives in another. Fortunately, leaders in climate innovation are increasingly conscious of the critical role that community engagement, integrity, inclusivity and technology can play. For example, in Abu Dhabi, we have partnered with local communities and organizations ranging from the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), to accelerate mangrove restoration efforts across the Emirate. All of this is rooted in a shared vision to plant 100 million mangroves across the UAE by 2030 using low cost, highly effective technology that is easy to use.  

Globally, and especially in Asia, international coalitions such as the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) and the Global Mangrove Alliance showcase how collaboration can further elevate the importance of mangrove protection on the global agenda.

The Mangrove Alliance for Climate, established by Indonesia and the UAE, convenes government partners around the world to accelerate capacity-building and community development. In May 2024, the UAE and Indonesia also unveiled the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Center. Located in Bali, the center is focused on accelerating mangrove cultivation globally through research and the exchange of best practices, pooling together expertise to address mangrove restoration on a larger scale.

By integrating indigenous wisdom, collaborating with nature and making technology and funding more accessible, climate innovators have a remarkable chance to prioritize solutions that are practical, affordable, and widely applicable. This approach empowers local coastal communities to take control of their destinies, fostering sustainable development and long-term ecological balance.

Technology serves as a means to an end and its true worth lies in the opportunity it provides for those most affected by climate change to actively design and implement their own resilient future in our evolving world. Through greater collaboration, localized thinking and technological  advances, we can help local communities become more resilient.

By democratizing technological solutions, we can bolster our efforts to plant and preserve more mangrove forests where it truly matters. We must unleash the full potential of technology to enhance how we approach mangrove conservation, as well as catalyze greater collaboration to enable these innovations to reach communities in need around the world.

---

The writer is a co-founder of environmental technology company Distant Imagery.

 

Popular

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Related Articles

A return to the streets

Climate action demands global fraternity

The new face of protest

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site

Prioritizing quality over expansion in Indonesia's carbon market

Related Article

A return to the streets

Climate action demands global fraternity

The new face of protest

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site

Prioritizing quality over expansion in Indonesia's carbon market

Popular

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) carry out an inspection at a workplace during a crackdown operation on illicit activity linked to scam centers in Shwe Kokko in Myanmar's eastern Myawaddy township on Feb. 14, 2025.
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Not only beautiful: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park on Dec. 7, 2024, in Jakarta.
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press while signing an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund on Feb. 3, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?

Highlight
Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump adds lumber to list of goods facing tariffs over 'next month or sooner'
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
Markets

Asian markets drop as Fed flags concern over Trump policies
Europe

Germany's far-right AfD is shut out from power for now, but waiting in the wings
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.