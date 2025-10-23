Bali consistently tops list of wedding and MICE destinations

E very time discussions focus on wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destinations, Bali consistently tops the list.

With its stunning natural scenery and world-class luxury accommodations, the island continues to attract event organizers seeking the perfect venue for weddings and MICE events.

Bali, also known as the Island of the Gods, boasts a thriving events industry supported by both private businesses and the local government. Imagine holding a wedding ceremony under the golden sky with a beautiful beachfront as the backdrop.

The island offers a wide variety of romantic settings, from beaches and jungles to scenic rice paddies, all ideal for memorable ceremonies. This diversity is one of Bali’s greatest strengths as a wedding destination.

While most international couples legalize their marriages in their home countries, Bali offers both symbolic ceremony options and the infrastructure to support legal marriages for international couples.

For MICE purposes, the island provides a wide range of venues, from grand indoor halls to unique outdoor settings, to accommodate various business events. Bali is home to world-class facilities, including the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, which has received the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard Award.

It is no wonder the island continues to attract numerous couples and corporations with its ability to cater to both intimate ceremonies and large-scale business events, making it a top global contender in these markets.

Among the popular resorts that have become preferred choices for weddings and MICE events are The Meru Sanur, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, InterContinental Bali Resort’s Jimbaran Convention Center (JCC), Padma Resort Ubud, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali and Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, each offering its own unique concept.

For example, The Meru Sanur, a luxurious beachfront resort, introduces “Sankhara”, an enchanting wedding experience inspired by the Sanskrit term symbolizing the sacred union of love.

At Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, couples can exchange vows during a picturesque sunset wedding by the beach at the Pool Deck, or in an intimate atmosphere surrounded by lush greenery at the Secret Garden Pool.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua offers the Heritage Beach Garden, a spectacular new beachfront wedding venue that can host up to 600 guests, perfect for an intimate ceremony under the golden sky or a grand evening reception beneath the stars.

InterContinental Bali Resort’s Jimbaran Convention Center (JCC) redefines the art of meetings and events in Bali, blending contemporary functionality with the timeless charm of Balinese hospitality

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali presents an enhanced MICE offering designed for productive events in a setting that inspires balance and renewal.

Nestled in the Ubud area, between the rice paddies and the lush green forest, sits Padma Resort Ubud, an inspiring haven where business and nature exist in perfect harmony, overlooking a beautiful valley.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa redefines the experience for both business and social occasions amid Uluwatu’s tranquil natural beauty.