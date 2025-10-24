TheJakartaPost

IKN Authority pushes for smart building concepts in city planning

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 24, 2025

Attended by dozens of participants, including IKN Authority employees and consultants

As part of its effort in promoting Nusantara as a smart city, the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority organized an introductory session on smart building concepts, covering the installation of multi-utility tunnels, cybersecurity and introducing artificial intelligence (AI) features in city planning.

Held in the Multipurpose Room of the Coordinating Ministry 1 in the Central Government District (KIPP) on Oct. 22, the event was attended by dozens of IKN Authority employees, consultants and contractors involved in the development of Nusantara.

Three speakers were present at the event. Fajar Santoso Hutahaean from the Public Works Ministry, Yessi Arnaz Ferari from the Communication and Digital Ministry and Firdaus Kifli from the National Cyber ​​and Encryption Agency (BSSN).

Agung Indrajit, the IKN Authority’s deputy for green and digital transformation, emphasized the importance of technology integration in the development.

"The development of Nusantara is geared towards global competitiveness through the implementation of intelligent building elements," he said.

Agung added that the IKN Authority is continuing to develop technology in urban planning through the use of AI, as evidenced by the facial recognition feature for residents in the KIPP.

The implementation of smart building concepts in the IKN is regulated by Presidential Regulation No. 63/2022 concerning the IKN Master Plan and reinforced by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Regulation No. 10/2023. This system serves as the foundation for creating energy efficiency, cybersecurity and integrating technology systems within the region.

Echoing the sentiment, the Public Works Ministry’s Fajar added that the implementation of smart building concepts in the IKN will serve as a pilot project for national energy efficiency implementation.

"Of course, the value we expect from smart building concepts is that it can achieve 60 percent energy efficiency in Nusantara," he explained, emphasizing the importance of preparing certification and assessment documents for every service provider involved in the development of Nusantara.

Through this, the IKN Authority has affirmed its commitment to building a city that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also systemically intelligent, energy efficient and digitally secure, in line with the vision of Nusantara as Indonesia’s city of the future.

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.