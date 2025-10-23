Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Growing military involvement in civilian affairs, including President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programs, may put civilians, especially those in vulnerable communities, at risk, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
resident Prabowo Subianto’s first year in office was marked by increasing military involvement in the public space and heavy reliance on top-down policymaking that undermine public participation and accountability in implementing his programs and policies, analysts have said.
During an event on Wednesday, researchers from Jakarta-based think tank the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) presented their assessment of the administration of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka one year after they took office in October 2024.
Growing militarism was a common criticism of the administration in the past year, which exposed the government’s normalization of increased military roles in civilian affairs, CSIS politics and social change researcher Nicky Fahrizal said.
He noted the military’s presence in some of the President’s programs, such as the food estate initiative and free nutritious meal program.
The rising role of the military in civilian affairs became evident after the massive restructuring within the Indonesian Military (TNI) in August, when Prabowo established six new Army regional commands (Kodam), 14 Navy regional commands (Kodamal) and three Air Force regional commands (Kodamau). The President also established dozens of territorial development brigades and battalions.
“But such policies were rushed, [...] showing declining meaningful public participation,” Nicky said.
