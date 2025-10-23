TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
Repatriation for British drug convicts based on 'humanitarian' reasons, govt says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
Repatriation for British drug convicts based on 'humanitarian' reasons, govt says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS

Growing military involvement in civilian affairs, including President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programs, may put civilians, especially those in vulnerable communities, at risk, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 23, 2025 Published on Oct. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-10-23T14:39:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (third right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (second right), TNI deputy commander Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita (third left) and Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Tonny Harjono (left) ride in tactical vehicles on Oct. 5 while inspecting troops during the TNI's 80th anniversary ceremony at the National Monument (Monas) compound in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (third right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (second right), TNI deputy commander Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita (third left) and Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Tonny Harjono (left) ride in tactical vehicles on Oct. 5 while inspecting troops during the TNI's 80th anniversary ceremony at the National Monument (Monas) compound in Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s first year in office was marked by increasing military involvement in the public space and heavy reliance on top-down policymaking that undermine public participation and accountability in implementing his programs and policies, analysts have said.

During an event on Wednesday, researchers from Jakarta-based think tank the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) presented their assessment of the administration of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka one year after they took office in October 2024.

Growing militarism was a common criticism of the administration in the past year, which exposed the government’s normalization of increased military roles in civilian affairs, CSIS politics and social change researcher Nicky Fahrizal said.

He noted the military’s presence in some of the President’s programs, such as the food estate initiative and free nutritious meal program.

The rising role of the military in civilian affairs became evident after the massive restructuring within the Indonesian Military (TNI) in August, when Prabowo established six new Army regional commands (Kodam), 14 Navy regional commands (Kodamal) and three Air Force regional commands (Kodamau). The President also established dozens of territorial development brigades and battalions.

“But such policies were rushed, [...] showing declining meaningful public participation,” Nicky said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

Related Articles

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home

Unrest ‘wake-up call’ for Prabowo to address public grievances

Ongoing KUHAP revision slammed for lacking public participation

Calls mount for transparency in KUHAP law revision

Related Article

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home

Unrest ‘wake-up call’ for Prabowo to address public grievances

Ongoing KUHAP revision slammed for lacking public participation

Calls mount for transparency in KUHAP law revision

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (third right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (second right), TNI deputy commander Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita (third left) and Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Tonny Harjono (left) ride in tactical vehicles on Oct. 5 while inspecting troops during the TNI's 80th anniversary ceremony at the National Monument (Monas) compound in Jakarta.
Politics

Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS
On a thoroughfare near Jakarta's Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle, athletes and officials ride a roofless double-decker bus in a procession from the Youth and Sports Ministry to the State Palace on Aug. 15, 2024. The march was organized to welcome home the Indonesian athletes who competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, including winners Rizki Juniansyah (weightlifting), Veddriq Leonardo (speed climbing) and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (badminton).
Society

Athletes welcome new LPDP sports scholarship
Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) personnel of the National Police Mobile Brigade’s Gegana unit decontaminate a vehicle believed to be contaminated by Cesium-137 at the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate in Serang, Banten, on Oct. 7, 2025.
Archipelago

248 tonnes of radioactive contaminated material moved into Serang estate

Highlight
A Brazilian gymnast trains at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2025, ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The championships will be held from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025 for the first time in a Southeast Asian country.
Sports

Indonesia defiant after IOC calls for no events over Israeli gymnast ban
Indonesia’s national security architecture is susceptible to multiple kinds of digital intrusions, from espionage, cybercrime, cyber-attacks and even cyber warfare.
Editorial

Democracy firewall
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) is welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto (right) upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 23, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

"We're both leaders of successful nations", Prabowo tells Lula

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Oil rises nearly 5% on fresh US sanctions against Russia
Politics

Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS
Europe

King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar scam center raid sends hundreds fleeing to Thailand
Economy

Minister eyes massive boost in agricultural exports
Economy

Indonesia, Brazil strike cooperation deals as leaders meet
Companies

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Companies

Unilever records double-digit profit growth in first 9 months
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.