Principled diplomacy: Anwar engages Trump at ASEAN Summit

Trump’s presence at the ASEAN Summit is not about endorsement or approval of his policies. It is, instead, a moment of strategic diplomacy.

T he attendance of United States President Donald Trump at this year’s ASEAN Summit has sparked diverse reactions, from skepticism about his controversial political style to questions about ASEAN’s readiness to engage a leader long associated with unilateralism, protectionism and, in many respects, anti-Islamic rhetoric.

Yet, for Malaysia under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Trump’s presence is not about endorsement or approval of his policies. It is, instead, a moment of strategic diplomacy, an opportunity for Malaysia and ASEAN to firmly articulate their stance toward an administration that often acts as the world’s self-appointed arbiter, disregarding the sovereignty and dignity of other nations, particularly in its handling of Israel’s aggression in Gaza and its constrictive trade policies.

Malaysia has never agreed with, let alone endorsed, Trump’s worldview or policies. His administration’s trade tariffs, which penalize developing nations, his unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his dismissive remarks toward the Muslim world all revealed a worldview rooted in domination and exceptionalism.

However, diplomacy is not the art of hostility, it is the art of wisdom. It is where nations assert their principles without descending into antagonism, where dialogue becomes a form of strength, not surrender. In that spirit, ASEAN’s engagement with Trump represents not approval, but assertion, a chance to demonstrate that Southeast Asia is no longer a passive actor, but a confident region that demands respect and parity in global affairs.

Since assuming office, Anwar has redefined Malaysia’s foreign policy posture, active, principled and intellectually grounded. Under his leadership, Malaysia has ceased to be a mere participant in international forums, it has become a moral and strategic voice.

From the United Nations to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Anwar’s message has been consistent: the world must return to universal principles of justice, reject hegemonic behavior and respect the sovereignty of all nations. Facing a figure such as Trump demands both courage and finesse. Criticizing a global superpower while maintaining constructive engagement is a delicate art, one that requires not only political acumen but also moral clarity.

This is precisely what Anwar’s diplomacy embodies: a willingness to speak truth to power, to engage without submission and to insist that Malaysia and ASEAN will not remain silent in the face of global injustice, particularly against the Palestinian people.