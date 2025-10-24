Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
uman rights groups have condemned the inclusion of late president Soeharto in the government’s proposed shortlist of nominees for national hero status and have decried human rights abuses that occurred throughout his rule.
Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf on Tuesday submitted the list of 40 nominees to Culture Minister Fadli Zon, who is also the chair of the board of decorations and honorary titles, which has some say in deciding who becomes a national hero.
Besides Soeharto, the list also includes late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid who was known as a champion of pluralism and moderate Islam, labor activist Marsinah who was murdered during Soeharto’s New Order era, and former Jakarta governor Ali Sadikin.
“These proposed names have been discussed over the past few years, so some may have already met the requirements [to be named national heroes] five, six, or seven years ago,” Saifullah told reporters on Tuesday. He did not reveal who nominated Soeharto in the first place to the Social Affairs Ministry.
Culture Minister Fadli said the board would soon hold a hearing to discuss the proposal before delivering it to President Prabowo Subianto who has the final say.
The proposal followed Saifullah’s comment earlier in April about the possibility of Soeharto being named as a national hero this year, which prompted public outcry over Soeharto’s reported human rights violations during his 32-year presidency.
The Social Affairs Ministry’s nomination on Tuesday has since drawn condemnation from human rights groups, who deemed the move an “attempt to distort history”.
