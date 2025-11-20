TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Festivities await on the island of the Gods (and beyond)

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 20, 2025

(Courtesy of Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu) (Courtesy of Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu)

A

fter the long and arduous journey that is 2025, the end-of-year holiday season is the perfect time to finally unwind and let go of past stresses.

The question is, of course, where the wanderlust will take you to. Fortunately for those still undecided, the Island of the Gods (and beyond) always have something to offer for every kind of holidaymaker, be they friends, family or solo travelers.

At The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, festive harmony with a touch of wellness, sustainability and Balinese culture is at the heart of its Sacred Serenity campaign.

On both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the resort offers a choice of a buffet dinner at Tabia Restaurant or an à la carte experience at Tall Trees Restaurant, while Christmas Day brings more joy with a breakfast with Santa, a delightful Christmas brunch, and a refined four-course dinner to end the day in serenity.

Ditto for The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, which welcomes the festive season with its Whimsical Harmony campaign.

Starting off with a Tree Lighting Ceremony in the first week of December, the celebrations include an array of epicurean highlights throughout the month, complemented by the Heavenly Spa by The Westin’s Festive Harmony Package that combines bamboo massage, sound bath and face & foot rituals for a complete holistic restoration.

Meanwhile, AYANA’s Festive Sunsation honors the natural beauty, culture and joyful spirit of AYANA Bali and AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach.

At AYANA Bali, guests can indulge in authentic Cantonese feasts at Liu Li Palace Seafood Restaurant, buffet dinners accompanied by Kecak and fire dance performances at Kampoeng Bali, or parties under the stars at the world-famous Rock Bar.

Over at AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, experience a charter cruise through the UNESCO-listed Komodo National Park aboard the luxury phinisi AYANA Lako di’a, or a more hands-on activity with the Marine Biology Center, including daily coral-planting sessions led by AYANA Komodo’s resident marine biologist.

Heading to Uluwatu, Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu celebrates togetherness with elevated dining by the clifftop.

On Christmas Eve, dinner at Artichoke Restaurant brings live jazz and soothing saxophone melodies, while a Christmas Day brunch at Filini Restaurant showcases elevated Italian flavors to a lavish poolside spread of seafood and holiday favorites. Its New Year’s Eve clifftop pool party will also dazzle with live music, DJ performances and fireworks illuminating the Uluwatu sky.

In Nusa Dua, Hilton Garden Inn Nusa Dua’s Together & Co. Restaurant is a haven for culinary adventures, ranging from a Christmas Eve buffet dinner with a Christmas carol performance and a surprise visit from Santa Claus, a five-courses dinner over the soothing sounds of a live acoustic performance, to a vibrant buffet dinner under the stars for New Year’s Eve alongside nostalgic 80s and 90s hits.

Indulgence is very much celebrated at Conrad Bali’s blend of tropical luxury and joyful traditions.

Its Christmas Eve buffet dinner at Suku Restaurant features fresh farm-to-table produce and lavish seafood selection, while a five-course curation of festive dishes await at Eight Degrees South Restaurant. The journey also extends to New Year’s Eve, with a choice of Suku’s succulent buffet or Eight Degrees South’s intimate five-course dinner by the beach.

After all those meals, Conrad Spa’s 60-minute Meridian Harmony Massage is designed to help release energetic blockages and restore inner harmony, leaving you feeling balanced, refreshed and deeply revitalized.

For those who’d rather have something to drink instead, Conrad Bali’s mixologists will craft holiday cocktails with warm Christmas flavors from Dec. 1 to 25, and festively vibrant tastes to ring in 2026 from Dec. 26 to 31. Alternatively, a joyful yet festive afternoon tea at East Lobby Lounge comes with a selection of sweet and savory bites.

As a souvenir of joyous moments, the resort’s fourth annual Festive Arcade brings a curated showcase of handcrafted treasures by more than local artisans, ranging from handcrafted jewelry, healing crystals, eco-conscious home ware and natural skincare.

Speaking of skincare, give the gift of nature-inspired skincare and body care collections through Sensatia’s The Art of Gifting.

Available across all of Sensatia stores in Indonesia, the holiday initiative offers a complimentary gift-wrapping service, along with an exclusive gift box for those spending Rp 250,000.

And with an island this packed with festivities, you’re definitely going to want to spread the holiday cheer. 

