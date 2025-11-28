Celebrate the Season of Wonder at InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah

T his festive season, InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah invites guests to embrace the Season of Wonder through a series of refined dining celebrations and luxurious offerings across its signature restaurants and lounges.

The festivities begin at Sugar & Spice, where holiday flavors come alive through a global culinary journey crafted by the hotel’s award-winning chefs.

On Dec. 24 and 25, guests can savor the Christmas brunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a lavish buffet of festive classics, Asian specialties and decadent seasonal desserts, all for Rp 958,000++ per person. The joyful atmosphere is elevated by appearances from Santa Claus and Santarina, bringing smiles to families and children alike.

As evening falls, Christmas Eve dinner at Rp 888,000++ and Christmas Day dinner at Rp 658,000++ offer enchanting dining experiences with live Glühwein trolleys, festive cocktails à la carte and four exclusive free-flow beverage packages to toast the season in style.

To welcome the new year, Sugar & Spice transforms into a dazzling culinary stage with the New Year’s Eve dinner on Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day brunch on Jan. 1, 2026, both priced at Rp 988,000++ per person. Guests may also enjoy a special New Year’s Eve Brunch, priced at Rp 708,000++ per person.

For those seeking a more intimate and refined celebration, SHIO Japanese Teppanyaki presents the Shio Festive Omakase Menu, available from Dec. 1 to 31. Starting from Rp 2,199,000++ per person, this exclusive Omakase experience showcases a meticulously curated selection of premium ingredients and seasonal creations, harmoniously blending Japanese precision with festive indulgence.

At The Lounge, guests are invited to discover the art of leisurely luxury through festive delicacies and handcrafted beverages. The Festive Afternoon Tea, available from Dec. 1 to 31, offers an elegant assortment of sweets and savories served with TWG teas, InterContinental signature coffee or bespoke festive mocktails, starting from Rp 628,000++ per set.

For those seeking seasonal sips, the festive beverage selection features signature cocktails such as Golden Noel and The Reindeer, alongside refreshing mocktails like Fire Amber and Santa’s Kiss, starting from Rp 138,000++.

On Dec. 31, The Lounge transforms into a sophisticated venue for New Year’s Eve celebrations complete with live entertainment, bespoke drinks and a glamorous countdown to welcome the new year, all starting from Rp 600,000++ per person.

To share the gift of giving this holiday season, InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah collaborated with couture designer Tex Saverio for the Enchanted Splendor, a limited-edition festive collection that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity and luxury.

The Royal and Platinum Hampers feature the TS for Tex Saverio scarf, designed with the artist’s signature dreamy aesthetic and timeless elegance. Each hamper is thoughtfully assembled with handcrafted cookies, pralines, jams and other festive delights, elegantly presented as a symbol of refined taste. Festive hampers start from Rp 950,000++.