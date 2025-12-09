TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize
NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize
NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Enjoy a home away from home at Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 10, 2025 Published on Dec. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-12-09T16:40:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Four Points Kuta) (Courtesy of Four Points Kuta)

T

he “Island of the Gods” has long been a destination that has everything for everyone, whether they are visiting for business or leisure. From spectacular views to a serene ambiance, travelers can take their pick from a variety of accommodation choices across the province.

Near the southern tip of the island, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta offers a comfortable place to stay that comes with all essential needs and a warm, personalized service for the ideal tropical family getaway.

Nestled between Kuta and Legian, the hotel’s slightly hidden location gives off the perfect vantage point that captures the vibrant culture of Kuta, yet close enough to other amenities and views that are undeniably unique to the skies of Bali.  

Within its walls, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta invites guests to experience a holiday lodging that feels like home, with its comfortable rooms, complete with all necessary amenities, and welcoming hospitality the Balinese way. The doors are always open for all travelers, whether solo adventurers, or a family on a fun-filled holiday.

The hotel features nine types of rooms and suites, each designed with comfort in mind. Simply step outside to discover the heart of the hotel: the spacious Lagoon Pool with a Whirlpool, perfect for cooling under the hot tropical sun or relaxing amid a breezy evening.

For those maintaining an exercise regime, the complimentary Fitness Center is open 24 hours to help guests stay in shape. Afterward or whenever the desire calls, stop by the Gamelan Spa to escape into relaxation with luxury treatments.

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta is also known for its family-friendly facilities that cater to both children and parents alike. Thematic spaces, a fun Kids Club, special breakfast menus for children and the exclusive Junior Pool for younger guests gives parents the freedom to relax and enjoy their holiday, too.

For an even more rewarding stay, book directly via the dedicated Four Points by Sheraton page (fourpointsbalikuta.com) to get the best available rates, plus an additional 5 percent discount for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Related Articles

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Observers warn Bali administration of discriminatory driver requirements

Construction of Nusa Penida coastal elevator suspended for breaching laws

Related Article

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Observers warn Bali administration of discriminatory driver requirements

Construction of Nusa Penida coastal elevator suspended for breaching laws

Indonesia speeds up plans for haj village project in Mecca

The Odd Sunday Brunch at COPA: A fiesta of flavors for the fun folk

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
The National Monument (Monas) is seen in the haze caused by the air pollution in Jakarta on August 16, 2023.
Jakarta

Air pollution blamed for nearly 2 million respiratory infections in Jakarta
Water crisis: Residents wash clothes and bathe in a drainage ditch on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra. A week after landslides and floods hit the area, locals still have no access to clean water and are forced to use ditch water for their daily needs.
Editorial

Save our forest, save our soul
A resident shows part of a house, believed to have been damaged by Cambodian artillery shells during clashes, along the Thai-Cambodia border in Thailand's Sa Kaeo Province on December 9, 2025. The Thai army said on December 9 that Cambodian shells had fallen on two civilian homes in Sa Kaeo province, with no casualties reported.
Asia and Pacific

Cambodia-Thailand clashes spread on border as toll rises

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt to tighten export-receipt rules, curb lingering loopholes
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia tells citizens in Japan to stay vigilant after earthquake
Jakarta

Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police
Economy

Q4 Consumption snapshot: Signs of a steady recovery
Asia & Pacific

Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia-Thailand clashes spread on border as toll rises
Economy

Govt significantly reduces state capital injections for SOEs
Economy

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.