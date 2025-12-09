Enjoy a home away from home at Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta

T he “Island of the Gods” has long been a destination that has everything for everyone, whether they are visiting for business or leisure. From spectacular views to a serene ambiance, travelers can take their pick from a variety of accommodation choices across the province.

Near the southern tip of the island, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta offers a comfortable place to stay that comes with all essential needs and a warm, personalized service for the ideal tropical family getaway.

Nestled between Kuta and Legian, the hotel’s slightly hidden location gives off the perfect vantage point that captures the vibrant culture of Kuta, yet close enough to other amenities and views that are undeniably unique to the skies of Bali.

Within its walls, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta invites guests to experience a holiday lodging that feels like home, with its comfortable rooms, complete with all necessary amenities, and welcoming hospitality the Balinese way. The doors are always open for all travelers, whether solo adventurers, or a family on a fun-filled holiday.

The hotel features nine types of rooms and suites, each designed with comfort in mind. Simply step outside to discover the heart of the hotel: the spacious Lagoon Pool with a Whirlpool, perfect for cooling under the hot tropical sun or relaxing amid a breezy evening.

For those maintaining an exercise regime, the complimentary Fitness Center is open 24 hours to help guests stay in shape. Afterward or whenever the desire calls, stop by the Gamelan Spa to escape into relaxation with luxury treatments.

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta is also known for its family-friendly facilities that cater to both children and parents alike. Thematic spaces, a fun Kids Club, special breakfast menus for children and the exclusive Junior Pool for younger guests gives parents the freedom to relax and enjoy their holiday, too.

For an even more rewarding stay, book directly via the dedicated Four Points by Sheraton page (fourpointsbalikuta.com) to get the best available rates, plus an additional 5 percent discount for Marriott Bonvoy members.