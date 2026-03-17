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Barito Pacific Group, Yayasan Bakti Barito support thousands of families during Ramadan

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 17, 2026 Published on Mar. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-03-17T10:47:48+07:00

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(Image courtesy of the Bakti Barito Foundation) (Image courtesy of the Bakti Barito Foundation)

D

uring the holy month of Ramadan, Barito Pacific Group, together with its subsidiaries and philanthropic foundation Yayasan Bakti Barito, carried out a series of community outreach initiatives to support thousands of families across Indonesia.

For many households, Ramadan is not only a time of gratitude, togetherness and reflection, but also a moment to strengthen the spirit of sharing, ensuring that surrounding communities continue to have access to basic necessities during this meaningful period.

As part of this effort, the Group organized a range of social programs including the distribution of staple food packages, distribution of iftar meals, charitable support for orphans and families in need, assistance for religious facilities and a mudik (exodus) program for employees and community members ahead of Idul Fitri.

These initiatives reached communities surrounding the operational areas of various entities within the Barito Pacific Group, including Chandra Asri Group, Barito Renewables, Star Energy Geothermal, Griya Idola, Petrindo Jaya Kreasi, Petrosea and Indo Raya Tenaga. The program covered multiple regions including Jakarta, West Java and Banten, as well as several areas in Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua.

Sugianto, a resident of RW 04 in Slipi, West Jakarta, is among the household heads who regularly receive food packages through the program.

He expressed appreciation for the continued support provided to the community.

“We would like to thank Bakti Barito for distributing these food packages every year to residents in our neighborhood. This assistance is very meaningful for many families in our community,” he said.

A similar sentiment was shared by Akhmad Jikri, a resident of nearby RW 05, who also receives the assistance annually.

In addition to the distribution of staple food packages and charitable donations, the Ramadan program also included iftar meal distributions for surrounding communities, donations of prayer equipment for mosques and support for homebound travel ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday. While simple in form, these initiatives provide meaningful support to many families during the fasting month.

“The holy month of Ramadan is always a moment to share and strengthen our sense of togetherness. We hope this support brings blessings to all beneficiary families and further strengthens the bonds of community among us,” said Fifi Pangestu, executive director of Yayasan Bakti Barito.

In total, approximately 10,000 staple food packages were distributed, containing essential items such as rice, sugar, instant noodles, coffee, tea and canned sardines. The program also provided around 2,500 iftar meal packages, along with 400 sets of prayer equipment and religious facility support, as well as charitable assistance for orphans.

Altogether, the Ramadan program reached approximately 15,000 beneficiaries across multiple regions, including around 700 orphaned children.

Beyond providing direct assistance, the initiative reflects the enduring Indonesian value of gotong royong (mutual cooperation).

Amid life’s challenges, solidarity and community care remain essential forces that bring people together. Through these programs, Barito Pacific Group, its subsidiaries and Yayasan Bakti Barito hope to continue fostering a spirit of mutual support while delivering meaningful benefits to communities surrounding the Group’s operational areas.

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