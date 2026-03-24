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Clean water for productivity: PNM strengthens community empowerment

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, March 25, 2026 Published on Mar. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-03-24T19:05:52+07:00

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(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

I

n commemoration of World Water Day, PNM reaffirms its commitment to providing access to clean water and proper sanitation for underprivileged communities across Indonesia.

PNM believes water is not merely a basic necessity but also a vital foundation for life, supporting family health and driving communities’ economic productivity.

The company therefore recognizes that the sustainability of its customers’ businesses is not determined solely by access to financing but also by the availability of essential infrastructure that supports daily life. Without access to clean water, many small-scale entrepreneurs face challenges in maintaining hygiene standards and ensuring consistent production.

Throughout 2025, PNM initiated clean water and sanitation programs in 28 locations across various regions nationwide. These initiatives were implemented by building sanitation facilities, providing clean water sources and strengthening infrastructure for collective use among local communities.

The impact of these programs extends beyond improving health and environmental hygiene, and they have also contributed significantly to increasing the productivity of community-based businesses. Many PNM customers run home-based enterprises such as culinary services, agricultural processing and handicraft production, all of which depend heavily on clean water access as a crucial part of their production processes.

PNM corporate secretary L. Dodot Patria Ary emphasized that sustainable empowerment must be nurtured through a comprehensive approach that addresses economic aspects as well as overall quality of life. For underprivileged communities, clean water is both a life source and a productivity driver.

“Providing access to clean water means opening opportunities for communities to live healthier lives while enhancing their economic capacity,” Dodot said, noting that this initiative reflected PNM’s commitment to delivering empowerment programs that created tangible, sustainable impacts.

“We believe empowerment does not stop at financial access. When communities have a healthier living environment and adequate basic infrastructure, they gain greater opportunities to grow, build their businesses and improve their families’ welfare,” he underlined.

PNM’s clean water and sanitation programs also contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in ensuring access to clean water and proper sanitation for all. Through integrated social initiatives aligned with its empowerment programs, PNM continues to create meaningful and lasting impact.

Beyond infrastructure, every clean water facility built is a form of social investment that fosters healthier, more productive and more dignified lives for underprivileged communities.

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