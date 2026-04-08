Never Giving Up: Mrs. Anastasya Proves Every Struggle Deserves Support Amid Hardship, Hope

T he small steps a mother takes each day often hold powerful stories of resilience. In Manado, one such story comes from Anastasya Sampaleng, a housewife who chooses to remain strong amid difficult circumstances.

When her husband, a construction laborer, fell ill, she had no choice but to keep going. Walking approximately two kilometers every day, Anastasya sells homemade food to people in her neighborhood, keeping her kitchen running and her family afloat.

This journey did not begin under easy conditions. Previously, she started a small grocery stall after joining PNM Mekaar, gradually helping to supplement her family’s income.

However, when her husband’s health worsened, the business could no longer operate effectively. She then pivoted to selling fried snacks, even having to leave her child at home temporarily so she could continue working. From there, she slowly rebuilt her efforts—eventually gaining the confidence to increase her financing limit and transition into a food business, which has now become her family’s main source of income.

For Anastasya, every step she takes is not just about herself. “I refuse to give up, because what I’m fighting for is not only for me, but for my family and my child. Of course, I get tired, but I believe that as long as I keep moving, there will always be a way,” she said.

Through consistent effort, she has begun to see changes—her home is gradually being renovated, and her child’s education can continue. Her journey is a reminder that the courage to persevere often comes from responsibilities greater than oneself.

PNM Corporate Secretary, Dodot Patria Ary, believes that stories like this reflect the true spirit of PNM’s grassroots empowerment efforts.

“Mrs. Anastasya’s story shows that behind every small business lies extraordinary resilience. When women are given the right access and support, they are not only able to survive but also strengthen their families and communities,” he said.

This story from Manado is one of many examples of how perseverance, opportunity, and courage can go hand in hand in building a better life—and PNM remains committed to supporting every step of that journey.