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Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack

An independent probe from a civil society coalition found that at least 16 people were involved in the acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, while suggesting the existence of "intellectual actors" from "a certain big institution" were behind the assault.

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Wed, April 1, 2026 Published on Mar. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-03-31T19:08:01+07:00

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Bold support: An activist holds a poster on March 14 during a demonstration in Yogyakarta in support of Andrie Yunus, a staff member of Indonesian human rights NGO Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), who was recently attacked with acid by an unidentified person. Bold support: An activist holds a poster on March 14 during a demonstration in Yogyakarta in support of Andrie Yunus, a staff member of Indonesian human rights NGO Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), who was recently attacked with acid by an unidentified person. (AFP/Devi Rahman)

P

ressure has grown for a transparent investigation of the acid attack on Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist Andrie Yunus amid allegations of a systemic operation behind the assault.

An independent investigation done by civil society coalition the Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD) has found at least 16 persons were involved in the attack, indicating a systemic operation the activists refer to as an “intelligence operation”. 

These groups later allegedly committed a “premeditated and trained operation”, which involved activities such as surveillance and shadowing that led to the attack and a well-organized escape, the coalition concluded after analyzing various security cameras recording events hours before the assault. 

In addition to the 16 perpetrators on the ground, the coalition also suspects the involvement of “intellectual actors”, said Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) director Fadhil Alfathan on Monday, without disclosing further details on the investigation, citing security reasons. 

Given the number of people allegedly involved in the plot, the coalition said, “it is unlikely the attack was carried out by someone with limited power”, said Fadhil, who is also a TAUD member, during a press briefing on Monday. “It must have involved a certain institution, a big one, carried out under a certain chain of command.” 

He said the investigation to uncover the chain of command behind the attack needs to be conducted transparently and quickly to prevent obstruction by powerful figures who might disrupt the probe. 

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So far, the investigation by the National Military Police Headquarters (Puspom TNI) has only led to four suspected perpetrators, identified by their initials NDP, SL, BHW and ES, reportedly members of the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS).

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