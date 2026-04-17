TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Stop press harassment
Shell scrambles for import permit as gas stations remain dry
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Stop press harassment
Shell scrambles for import permit as gas stations remain dry
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PNM environmental initiatives support sustainable community, ecosystem growth

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, April 17, 2026 Published on Apr. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-04-17T17:05:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani ) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani )

E

nvironmental issues have become realities increasingly felt in everyday life, where growing accumulation of waste, worsening air pollution and degradation of marine ecosystems affect communities across regions.

As a financial institution focused on financing and empowering micro, small and medium https://www.youtube.com/@MonetizeMorePostsenterprises (MSMEs), PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability through a range of social and environmental responsibility (TJSL) programs in alignment with broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In line with SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth) and SDG 15 (life on land), the initiative is implemented through the PNM Mekaar program in North Serpong district, Banten, partnering with local communities to improve waste management systems.

PNM supports operations at the Air Keramat and Jambu waste bank units by providing essential facilities such as weighing scales, sacks, vests, stationery, savings books and temporary collection tents. The program also creates additional income opportunities for residents by turning waste into economic value.

Meanwhile, the Eco-Life program promotes environmentally responsible lifestyles, contributing to SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production).

One of its implementations took place in Karangtengah village, Bantul, Yogyakarta, where PNM distributed waste bins at key community points to encourage proper waste disposal while fostering awareness of environmental cleanliness, aiming to build long-term behavioral change toward sustainable living within communities.

In addition, PNM actively contributes to environmental restoration through its Greening Indonesia program, in line with SDGs 8 and 15.

In commemoration of World Environment Day, the company planted 287,761 trees across 63 locations nationwide. Reflecting PNM’s long-term commitment to ecological resilience, this large-scale tree-planting initiative plays a crucial role in improving air quality, absorbing carbon emissions, reducing the risk of erosion and flooding and supporting climate change mitigation efforts.

PNM also regularly organizes cleanup campaigns to raise environmental awareness among employees and the wider community.

One notable activity took place at GOR Soemantri Brodjonegoro in Jakarta, where more than 6,000 employees collected approximately 247.8 kilograms of plastic and non-plastic waste following a company anniversary celebration, which was then sorted and processed through waste banks. Participants exchanged collected waste for coffee, reinforcing the value of recycling in an engaging way.

Beyond the land, PNM extends its environmental efforts to marine conservation through its Coral Reef Care Program, aligned with SDG 14 (life below water).

One of the key activities was coral reef transplantation on Barrang Lompo Island, Makassar, South Sulawesi, conducted in collaboration with other state-owned enterprises. The initiative aims to restore damaged marine ecosystems, involving local communities through education and training on coral reef preservation, while opening up alternative economic opportunities such as eco-tourism and sustainable fisheries.

PNM’s commitment to sustainability and community empowerment has been recognized through a Gold Winner award in the Environmental Pillar category at the fifth TJSL & CSR Awards 2025 organized by BUMN Track, underscoring the company’s consistency in implementing impactful and sustainable programs.

Moving forward, PNM remains committed to expanding its environmental initiatives, ensuring that its contributions continue to benefit present communities and future generations.

Popular

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Stop press harassment

Stop press harassment
Shell scrambles for import permit as gas stations remain dry

Shell scrambles for import permit as gas stations remain dry

Related Articles

Cheap loans won’t fix SMEs

Corrosion risks feared on 796 US containers of e-waste held in Batam

Reform the mining licensing system to buoy 8% growth target

Related Article

Cheap loans won’t fix SMEs

Corrosion risks feared on 796 US containers of e-waste held in Batam

Reform the mining licensing system to buoy 8% growth target

PT SMI’s journey in strengthening Indonesia's sustainable development

Sinar Mas Land’s Medical Suites supports an integrated healthcare system ecosystem

Popular

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Stop press harassment

Stop press harassment
Shell scrambles for import permit as gas stations remain dry

Shell scrambles for import permit as gas stations remain dry

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Dry nutrients: A farmer applies dry fertilizer on a paddy field in Sawit, Boyolali, Central Java, on March 1, 2024. The government has allocated a total of 9.55 tonnes of subsidized fertilizer to distributed nationwide throughout 2024.
Economy

Australia, India eye Indonesian urea as global supply tightens
Threads of inspiration: Craftswomen demonstrate the batik painting process to visitors of Kampung Wisata Batik Kauman on Wednesday in Surakarta, Central Java. The batik painting event was accompanied by an exhibition, discussions and an educational series about the history of Indonesian batik as well as a batik bazaar, which involved micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to celebrate National Batik Day and to boost tourism in Surakarta.
Editorial

Cheap loans won’t fix SMEs
Vehicles drive past damaged buildings as displaced people return to their home after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia evacuates more citizens from Iran as fragile truce holds

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Hegseth says US forces ready to restart combat if Iran doesn't agree a deal
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Lebanon truce begins as Lebanese army warns of 'violations'
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia evacuates more citizens from Iran as fragile truce holds
Society

UI suspends 16 law students over alleged online sexual harassment
FEATURES

Our second Instagram account is the real one
Economy

S&P maintains BBB rating with stable outlook for RI, says Purbaya
Economy

Australia, India eye Indonesian urea as global supply tightens
Archipelago

Eight people killed in helicopter crash in West Kalimantan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.