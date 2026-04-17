PNM environmental initiatives support sustainable community, ecosystem growth

E nvironmental issues have become realities increasingly felt in everyday life, where growing accumulation of waste, worsening air pollution and degradation of marine ecosystems affect communities across regions.

As a financial institution focused on financing and empowering micro, small and medium https://www.youtube.com/@MonetizeMorePostsenterprises (MSMEs), PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability through a range of social and environmental responsibility (TJSL) programs in alignment with broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In line with SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth) and SDG 15 (life on land), the initiative is implemented through the PNM Mekaar program in North Serpong district, Banten, partnering with local communities to improve waste management systems.

PNM supports operations at the Air Keramat and Jambu waste bank units by providing essential facilities such as weighing scales, sacks, vests, stationery, savings books and temporary collection tents. The program also creates additional income opportunities for residents by turning waste into economic value.

Meanwhile, the Eco-Life program promotes environmentally responsible lifestyles, contributing to SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production).

One of its implementations took place in Karangtengah village, Bantul, Yogyakarta, where PNM distributed waste bins at key community points to encourage proper waste disposal while fostering awareness of environmental cleanliness, aiming to build long-term behavioral change toward sustainable living within communities.

In addition, PNM actively contributes to environmental restoration through its Greening Indonesia program, in line with SDGs 8 and 15.

In commemoration of World Environment Day, the company planted 287,761 trees across 63 locations nationwide. Reflecting PNM’s long-term commitment to ecological resilience, this large-scale tree-planting initiative plays a crucial role in improving air quality, absorbing carbon emissions, reducing the risk of erosion and flooding and supporting climate change mitigation efforts.

PNM also regularly organizes cleanup campaigns to raise environmental awareness among employees and the wider community.

One notable activity took place at GOR Soemantri Brodjonegoro in Jakarta, where more than 6,000 employees collected approximately 247.8 kilograms of plastic and non-plastic waste following a company anniversary celebration, which was then sorted and processed through waste banks. Participants exchanged collected waste for coffee, reinforcing the value of recycling in an engaging way.

Beyond the land, PNM extends its environmental efforts to marine conservation through its Coral Reef Care Program, aligned with SDG 14 (life below water).

One of the key activities was coral reef transplantation on Barrang Lompo Island, Makassar, South Sulawesi, conducted in collaboration with other state-owned enterprises. The initiative aims to restore damaged marine ecosystems, involving local communities through education and training on coral reef preservation, while opening up alternative economic opportunities such as eco-tourism and sustainable fisheries.

PNM’s commitment to sustainability and community empowerment has been recognized through a Gold Winner award in the Environmental Pillar category at the fifth TJSL & CSR Awards 2025 organized by BUMN Track, underscoring the company’s consistency in implementing impactful and sustainable programs.

Moving forward, PNM remains committed to expanding its environmental initiatives, ensuring that its contributions continue to benefit present communities and future generations.