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PNM Mekaar customer story: Anastasia builds an inclusive free salon for ODGJ

Behind the salon she built from the ground up, Anastasia Puji Astuti tells a story that is rarely heard by the public.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 20, 2026 Published on Apr. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-04-20T16:46:35+07:00

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(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madanii) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madanii)

Behind the salon she built from the ground up, Anastasia Puji Astuti tells a story that is rarely heard by the public.

Her salon is not merely a place for beauty treatments; it has evolved into a space filled with compassion and care for people living with mental health conditions (ODGJ). In many communities, individuals with mental health challenges are often overlooked and sometimes subjected to stigma and negative perceptions. Anastasia, however, has chosen a different path, opening her salon’s doors to those who are often marginalized and creating a safe, welcoming environment where they can care for themselves with dignity.

With deep dedication, Anastasia also serves as a community mental health volunteer, reaching out to individuals who are frequently underestimated while encouraging society to see them not as “different,” but as individuals who deserve respect, empathy and equal opportunities. Her journey highlights her role as a true #WomanDrivingEconomicImpact. As she explains, “I want them to feel accepted and valued, because to me, they are part of a larger family that deserves our support.”

In her role, Anastasia goes beyond providing direct assistance to people with mental health conditions. She actively engages with the broader community, working to shift perceptions and reduce stigma. For her, these individuals are not to be avoided, but embraced as members of the community who need attention, understanding and compassion. Her salon has become a bridge, connecting care, inclusion and empowerment in one meaningful space.

To support the growth of her business and expand its impact, Anastasia has utilized financing and empowerment services from PNM Mekaar. Through this support, she has been able to improve her salon facilities and invest in additional equipment, enabling her to serve more customers while continuing her social mission.

“Receiving capital support from PNM Mekaar has been a significant milestone for me. It’s not just about growing my salon business, but also about continuing to help people in my community who need it most,” Anastasia shared, expressing her gratitude. Today, her business is more stable and continues to generate a positive economic impact, not only for her family, but also for the surrounding community.

Dodot Patria Ary, corporate secretary of PNM, expressed his appreciation for Anastasia’s dedication. “Ibu Anastasia’s story is a powerful example that inspires many, including all of us at PNM. Her care for people with mental health conditions shows that success is not solely measured by financial achievements, but also by the social impact we create for others. We are proud to support her journey by providing business capital through Mekaar,” he said.

Anastasia’s story stands as a reminder that small acts of kindness, when carried out with sincerity and consistency, can create meaningful change, both economically and socially.

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