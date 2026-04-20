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PNM Sukuk Wins Global Recognition at The Asset Awards 2026 in Hong Kong

PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) has earned international recognition at the prestigious The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, China.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 20, 2026 Published on Apr. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-04-20T16:22:49+07:00

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(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani ) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani )

P

T Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) has earned international recognition at the prestigious The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, China.

At the ceremony on March 31, PNM received the “Best Orange Bond/Sukuk – Indonesia” award for its Rp 3.77 trillion (US$219.9 million) sukuk issuance. The accolade underscores PNM’s commitment to developing sustainable financing instruments that deliver tangible social impact, particularly in empowering women and ultra-micro entrepreneurs.

The recognition further strengthens PNM’s global track record, following similar accolades in previous years, and reflects its consistent strategy of integrating Islamic finance principles with community-based economic development.

Through its inclusive sukuk instruments, PNM expands access to financing while strengthening economic resilience at the grassroots level.

As of March 2026, PNM’s empowerment programs have reached more than 22.9 million customers nationwide. This outreach spans 36 provinces, 452 regencies and cities, and over 6,100 districts, supported by an extensive network of branch offices, Mekaar units and ULaMM services that provide continuous mentoring and assistance.

A significant portion of PNM’s portfolio is allocated to sharia-based financing, reinforcing its role in building an inclusive and responsible financial ecosystem.

PNM’s sukuk initiative plays a key role in bridging capital markets with real-sector impact. By channeling funds into productive activities among underserved communities, the company ensures that financial instruments contribute not only to economic growth but also to social equity.

Corporate secretary Dodot Patria stated that the award reflects the collective efforts of PNM employees in delivering inclusive and impactful financing solutions.

He added that PNM will continue strengthening its role as an empowerment partner for underprivileged women, helping them achieve financial independence and contribute to their families and communities.

Looking ahead, PNM aims to expand its sustainable financing initiatives by enhancing innovation in sharia-compliant instruments and deepening outreach to underserved populations. The company remains committed to creating long-term value through financial inclusion and community-driven economic development.

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