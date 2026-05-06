Kimpton debuts in Malaysia with Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur

K impton, part of IHG Hotels and Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, makes its Malaysian debut with the opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur in the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) district.

Owned by LQ Hotel Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Lendlease and TRX City Sdn Bhd, the debut of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur marks the continued strategic expansion into the Asia Pacific region, catering to the growing demand for authentic, luxury lifestyle experiences.

The name Naluria derives from two Malay words, Naluri (instinct) and Ria (joy), which captures the essence of following one’s instinctive inner voice toward the pursuit of joy and happiness.

“The opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur represents not only a new destination for the brand, it’s a promise to deliver what we’re globally recognized for, unique properties with truly unique guest experiences to match. From inspiring spaces and distinct dining to the brand’s human hospitality, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences and immersive human-to-human connections that capture the very heart and soul of Kuala Lumpur,” said Paul Cunningham, general manager of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur.

Led by award-winning design studio Hassell, the hotel’s interior design follows the narrative of “Botanics Beyond Aesthetics”, welcoming guests into a spacious, high-ceiling lobby and lush greenery with earthy hues, forest-green tones and organic textures.

The hotel offers 466 guest rooms and suites over 26 stories overlooking iconic landmark views of the city such as Merdeka 118 and KL Tower. The rooms are complemented with luxury bath amenities from ARgENTUM and Penhaligon’s, and a minibar stocked with local treats such as Pandan Gula Melaka Granola & Salted Egg Yolk potato chips only available in Malaysia, and Pasa Cola, a locally crafted spiced cola amongst others.

Food and drink have always been a cornerstone of the brand, and Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur features four standout destinations dining and social spaces: Tuai + Till, a dual dining venue where guests can enjoy farm-to-table, fermentation-driven menus; Four Siblings, Malaysia’s first spice-themed bar and only rooftop bar in TRX; Rise & Grind, a contemporary grab-&-go espresso bar; and Sabato’s, Malaysia’s first retro-inspired Italian-American spot.

In addition, the hotel features programs such as Kimpton Kickstart, a daily hosted morning energizer offering a selection of Liberica cold brew coffee, teh tarik (pulled milk tea) and detox shots; as well as Kimpton Social, inviting guests to gather and connect over drinks, curated chef bites and conversation.

Meanwhile, the Kimpton “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program offers guests access to a selection of curated items they may have left behind, from mobile phone chargers, makeup remover, hair spray or personal care items.

To book a stay or for more information, visit the hotel’s website here. IHG One Rewards members can also book directly using the IHG One Rewards mobile app.