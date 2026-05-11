Pertamina elevates upstream energy sector, in alliance with Halliburton

P T Pertamina (Persero) reaffirms its alignment with Halliburton following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in February between the two parties focusing on priority areas of cooperation and the development of a more concrete implementation pathway.

The partnership showcases the alignment of their technological capabilities to enhance upstream operational performance, as well as to strengthen Indonesia’s national energy resilience by expanding global collaborations to drive performance improvements in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Both parties are focusing on two key priority areas: optimizing the economic viability of multistage fracturing (MSF) and accelerating the monetization of Indonesia’s unconventional oil and gas resources by leveraging Halliburton’s operational experience in the United States.

“Pertamina is focused on implementing the right technologies and operational models to improve upstream performance. Through collaboration with global technology leaders such as Halliburton, we aim to optimize the economic viability of MSF and accelerate the development of unconventional resources in Indonesia,” said Deputy President Director & Deputy CEO Pertamina Oki Muraza in Houston, the US.

Meanwhile, Halliburton was represented by their Senior Vice President of Production Enhancement Eric Holley, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Pertamina’s production growth.

“Halliburton is strongly committed to collaborating with Pertamina to enhance Indonesia’s oil and gas production. We are prepared to deliver our best capabilities in fracturing and production enhancement to support Pertamina in monetizing low quality reservoirs through MSF, while also contributing to the broader development of Indonesia’s unconventional resource ecosystem,” he stated.

As a continuation of the MoU, Pertamina and Halliburton are also exploring several future collaboration initiatives, including agentic artificial intelligence utilization for subsurface interpretation and reservoir modeling, the development of an Unconventional Early Development Concept (EDC) focused on optimizing fracturing design, Multi-Lateral Drilling and Completion, Integrated Asset Management for mature fields, as well as various other technology-based programs aimed at supporting efficiency and increasing upstream production.

The collaboration is expected to support the implementation of pilot programs, technology transfer and capability development in drilling, well completion, production optimization and digital-based upstream operations.