Pertamina, LanzaTech join hands to advance technology-based clean energy investment

P ertamina and LanzaTech signed a memorandum of understanding to develop technology-based low-carbon energy solutions during the recent Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, the United States.

LanzaTech is a global technology company that transforms carbon-rich waste gases into fuels and chemicals through microbial fermentation technology developed in the US. Through its circular economy approach, the company’s technology helps industries reduce emissions while creating economic value and supporting energy resilience.

The signing was done by Oki Muraza, the vice president director of Pertamina, and Jennifer Holmgren, the CEO of LanzaTech. The new partnership was unveiled to underscore the collaboration that is expected to focus on waste-to-fuel technology development, particularly the conversion of municipal waste into ethanol through fermentation.

Therefore, this initiative is expected to address waste management challenges while creating new opportunities in the alternative energy sector and the recycled carbon-based chemical industry.

The new partnership is also expected to help Indonesia navigates two major challenges: the increasing volume of urban waste, and the growing demand for clean energy. Currently, the country generates approximately 56,600 tonnes of waste per day, while ethanol demand is projected to increase to around 2.4 million kiloliters by 2030.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to promote concrete solutions that transform challenges into opportunities by converting waste into economically valuable fuel while supporting the energy transition,” said Oki.

Meanwhile, from a business perspective, this partnership opens opportunities to develop a circular economy-based value chain covering waste processing, ethanol production and the use of derivative products such as blended fuels and chemical industry feedstocks.

This model also has the potential to create new revenue streams while improving waste and energy management efficiency, as LanzaTech possesses microbial fermentation technology capable of converting various carbon sources into high-value products, including ethanol.

According to Holmgren, LanzaTech offers the flexibility to implement and integrate its solutions with existing infrastructure, including refineries and municipal waste management systems. Its expertise is also proven by the company’s extensive global experience and commercial facilities operating in multiple countries, utilizing its modular technology that increases efficiency.

Therefore, this collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of an integrated circular economy model, strengthen domestic energy supply and create investment opportunities in the technology-based clean energy sector.

The initiative also reinforces Indonesia’s position as an energy investment destination driven not only by natural resources but also by innovation and technology, with potential implementation across major cities in Indonesia.

This collaboration also reaffirms Pertamina’s stance and commitment toward Indonesia’s net zero emission 2060 target and its continuous effort to promote programs that directly impact the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievement.

All these efforts align with Pertamina's transformation, which is oriented toward good governance, public service, business, and environmental sustainability, by implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles across all Pertamina’s business lines and operations, in coordination with https://www.danantaraindonesia.co.id/.