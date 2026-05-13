Pertamina explores strategic collaboration to increase oil and gas production

T aking a strategic step to accelerate increased domestic production of oil and gas while improving operational efficiency and sustainability, Pertamina has announced that it is exploring a strategic collaboration with global technology provider SLB.

The exploration of a potential partnership with SLB took place during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, the United States, and signifies Pertamina's contribution to supporting the national agenda on energy security and independence by increasing production and optimizing domestic resources.

As part of the strategic engagement, Pertamina deputy president director Oki Muraza met with SLB executive vice president of geographies Steve Gassen to explore opportunities for technology collaboration and upstream oil and gas sector development. The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation in operational efficiency, digital technology utilization and sustainable upstream development to support Indonesia’s energy security objectives.

This is yet another effort in further advancing Indonesia’s position as an energy investment destination while simultaneously promoting sustainable energy security and supporting national economic growth.

"Collaboration with technology partners like SLB is a strategic step to strengthen national energy security. We are not only encouraging increased production but also ensuring efficient, competitive and sustainable operations," said Oki.

Oki emphasized that collaboration with global technology providers was key to unlocking greater production potential while addressing efficiency and sustainability challenges.

The strategic collaboration will encompass asset optimization and enhancement of operational reliability, increased oil and gas production, cost efficiency, carbon emissions reduction and strengthening digital technology and data use.

SLB is an energy technology company that provides integrated solutions across the energy value chain, from oil and gas exploration and production to the development of digital technology and low-carbon energy, with a focus on increasing energy access while driving decarbonization toward net zero.

Possessing technological capabilities spanning subsurface development, production systems and digital and low-carbon solutions, SLB is a strategic partner in supporting the transformation and performance improvement of the upstream oil and gas sector in Indonesia.

The collaboration reflects an approach to oil and gas development that relies not only on resources but also technology integration, operational efficiency and sustainability. The synergy between Pertamina and its global partners is expected to accelerate the achievement of national oil and gas production targets.