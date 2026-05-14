Indonesia presents its case for best frontier in oil and gas sector

I nvestment opportunity in Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas sector signals increased growth at the "Indonesia Untapped and Frontier Resources: Scale, Strategy and Partnership" forum held in Houston on May 5.

Organized as a part of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Indonesia emphasized that the current energy investment momentum is at a highly strategic point, not only for investors but also for global energy technology providers.

The Indonesian Ambassador to the United States, Indroyono Susilo, emphasized that the government continues to strengthen the investment foundation through regulatory improvements, legal certainty, and the preparation of increasingly competitive oil and gas working areas, including encouraging global collaboration in the development of strategic projects.

In terms of potential, Wilson Pariangan, Senior Manager of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas), explained that Indonesia still holds significant untapped opportunities. Of the 128 existing oil and gas basins, only 20 are producing, while 43 are still in the exploration stage, and 65 remain untapped.

"With a potential of 2.7 billion barrels of oil and 39.35 TCF of gas, as well as 158 available oil and gas blocks, Indonesia offers real investment opportunities with an increasingly competitive and investor-friendly system," he said.

Furthermore, Pertamina Deputy President Director Oki Muraza emphasized that Indonesia not only offers potential, but has also proven its ability to convert it into real production. This is further proven with Pertamina’s track record that has consistently demonstrated solid exploration performance.

In 2025, Pertamina drilled 20 exploration wells, with eight of them successfully discovering new reserves, a success rate that reflects the quality of the data and the technological approach used.

"With the support of 2,931 km (2D) and 855 km² (3D) seismic surveys, we ensure every exploration step is based on robust data, thus providing a higher level of confidence for investors," he continued.

The implementation of technologies such as Chemical EOR, Thermal EOR, low-quality reservoir optimization, and infill programs have been proven to increase production in strategic fields makes projects in Indonesia a “low-risk, high-value” opportunity for investors.

Pertamina is also actively opening up collaboration opportunities for global energy technology providers, particularly those from the United States, to play a role in increasing Indonesia's oil and gas production.

"We are opening the widest possible collaboration opportunities for technology providers. Indonesia needs cutting-edge technological solutions, both for exploration, increasing oil recovery, and managing complex reservoirs. This is a huge opportunity to grow together," he said.

Integrated opportunities also exist in the gas sector through strengthening infrastructure connecting Sumatra and Java, as well as optimizing supply from Eastern Indonesia, which serves as a national supply hub.

Furthermore, Indonesia also offers future investment opportunities through the development of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), which is projected to be one of the largest in the region and has the potential to become a regional hub. Indonesia's geothermal energy potential, reaching 24 GW, the largest in the world, is a major attraction, with ample development opportunities.