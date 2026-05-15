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ITX 2026: Luxury travelers seek authentic experiences

The Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026) has highlighted a major shift in luxury travel preferences, with affluent travelers increasingly seeking authentic and culturally immersive experiences rather than traditional displays of opulence. Industry experts also pointed to the rapid growth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), which is expected to strengthen the luxury hospitality sector in the years ahead.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 15, 2026 Published on May. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-05-15T20:15:19+07:00

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Moderator David Johnson introduces the speakers (left to right): Sherona Shng, Regional Vice President of Operations, Asia, Langham Hospitality Group and Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, STR, prior to the Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026) talk show on May 12 at The Langham, Jakarta. The discussion focused on luxury tourism trends and STR data on Indonesia’s luxury hotel market. Moderator David Johnson introduces the speakers (left to right): Sherona Shng, Regional Vice President of Operations, Asia, Langham Hospitality Group and Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, STR, prior to the Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026) talk show on May 12 at The Langham, Jakarta. The discussion focused on luxury tourism trends and STR data on Indonesia’s luxury hotel market.

T

he Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026) has highlighted a major shift in luxury travel preferences, with affluent travelers increasingly seeking authentic and culturally immersive experiences rather than traditional displays of opulence. Industry experts also pointed to the rapid growth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), which is expected to strengthen the luxury hospitality sector in the years ahead. 

Langham Hospitality Group’s regional vice president of operations Asia, Sherona Shng, said luxury travel was once defined by hotel size, lavish interiors and visible grandeur. 

“In the past, it was all about optical opulence,” she said in Jakarta on Tuesday. “Today, travelers want authenticity and meaningful experiences.” 

According to Shng, personalization is no longer considered an added bonus but a standard expectation. Luxury hotels are now shifting from scale to curation, carefully designing experiences that connect guests with local culture. 

In Indonesia, especially Jakarta, authentic urban experiences have become highly attractive to travelers. Business visitors often extend their stay to sample traditional cuisine, shop for locally crafted souvenirs, and learn about cultural heritage such as the symbolism behind Batik motifs. 

Shng noted that many travelers want to explore cities on foot, combining historical attractions with modern lifestyle offerings. These may include rooftop bars, stylish hotel cafés and restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide or led by celebrity chefs. Well-managed hotel restaurants, she added, can significantly increase occupancy rates. 

Jesper Palmqvist, regional vice president for Asia Pacific at STR, said luxury hotels tend to be more resilient during economic and geopolitical disruptions. 

“Luxury is generally less exposed to domestic economic pressures,” he said. 

Despite tensions in the Middle East, Indonesia’s luxury hotel segment continues to perform strongly. The Langham, Jakarta, which has maintained an occupancy rate of nearly 90 percent, is projected to record a further 10 percent increase in occupancy this year. 

Palmqvist also highlighted Indonesia’s growing UHNWI population. From 2023 to 2025, this segment expanded by 5.5 percent and is forecast to rise by 32 percent between 2023 and 2028, driving demand for ultra-luxury resorts and exclusive travel experiences. 

Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, said that investment in luxury tourism continues to grow. Despite Indonesia’s relatively flat economic growth, spending in the high-end segment remains strong. “We’re seeing more spending at the luxury level. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, this market has continued to expand,” he said. 

He added that more Indonesian companies are entering the luxury hospitality sector. “We’re seeing more Indonesian companies investing in this type of project as well. There is also a redirection of investment, as investors view Bali as a more resilient and ‘bulletproof’ destination for long-term economic returns.” 

Research by C9 Hotelworks found that Indonesia’s branded residence market is valued at Rp 24.7 trillion (US$1.4 billion), with 1,145 launched units. Notably, 34 percent of projects combine hotel brands with residential components—the highest ratio in Asia. 

ITX 2026 concluded that Indonesia’s luxury hospitality sector remains on a strong upward trajectory, supported by rising international arrivals and increasing demand for curated, authentic travel experiences. 

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