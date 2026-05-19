PNM Mekaar Customers Show Women’s Empowerment Strengthens Family Economy

W omen’s empowerment continues to play a vital role in supporting Indonesia’s economic growth. With Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contributing more than 60 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), women entrepreneurs have become an increasingly important driving force in improving family welfare and community development. More than half of Indonesia’s MSMEs are managed by women, positioning them as key contributors to household income and local economic resilience.

Through its Mekaar program (Fostering Prosperous Family Economy), PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) continues to expand access to financing for underprivileged women by providing business capital, entrepreneurial mentoring and community-based support networks. Beyond financial capital, PNM also delivers intellectual capital through business training and coaching, as well as social capital through regular group meetings that give members opportunities to share experiences, encourage one another and grow together.

The impact of this empowerment initiative was recently reflected in the achievements of PNM Mekaar customers at the Women’s Inspiration Awards 2026. Among the award recipients was Nurjannah, a PNM Mekaar customer who emphasized that continuous mentoring had played a major role in her entrepreneurial journey.

“Alhamdulillah, through the guidance and support from PNM, I have been able to come this far. What started as a small business has grown because of the continuous mentoring from PNM. Today, I am grateful to stand here and receive this award. Thank you, PNM. I am truly thankful,” said Nurjannah.

A similar sentiment was shared by Sri Kartini, a PNM Mekaar customer from Magelang, who highlighted how PNM has helped small business owners continue to grow and reach the next level. For her, PNM is not only a financing institution but also a trusted partner that actively supports entrepreneurs throughout their business journey.

“PNM consistently provides mentoring and encouragement for MSMEs. We are deeply grateful for the support and motivation PNM continues to give to small business owners like us,” said Sri Kartini.

She added, “Our hope is that women across Indonesia will continue to be empowered and contribute to improving their families’ welfare.”

The Women’s Inspiration Awards 2026 served as a platform to recognize resilient women who have not only built successful businesses but also created meaningful social impact in their communities. The achievements of PNM Mekaar customers at this event demonstrate that empowering women through access to financing, mentoring and social networks can help create independent and confident ultra-micro entrepreneurs who contribute to local economic development.