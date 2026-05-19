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PNM ULaMM customer in Bali turns beach wood waste into export crafts

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 20, 2026 Published on May. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-05-19T17:09:26+07:00

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(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

W

ayan Sudira, an entrepreneur from Bali and a customer of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) through its ULaMM (Micro Capital Service Unit) program, transforms what was once considered beach waste into export-quality handicrafts.

Along the coastal areas of Bali, particularly in Tabanan, driftwood carried by ocean waves often becomes part of the region’s environmental waste problem. However, in Wayan’s hands, the discarded wood became something far more valuable, an opportunity to create meaningful products, generate economic opportunities and support environmental sustainability.

Through Ulu Sari Handicraft, Wayan transforms marine wood waste into handcrafted products with high commercial value. His business aligns with the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 12 on responsible consumption and production, as well as Goal 14 on protecting marine ecosystems.

Since joining PNM ULaMM in 2017, Wayan has gained access to business financing as well as regular entrepreneurial mentoring, which has helped Ulu Sari Handicraft grow in a more structured and sustainable way. Today, his business operates two workshops located in Singaraja and Tegallalang, employing 45 workers including family members, people from the surrounding community and former workers who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many micro and small businesses struggled during the pandemic, Ulu Sari Handicraft experienced increasing demand from international markets. Today, Wayan’s handcrafted products are regularly exported to countries including New Zealand, Australia, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the United States.

For Wayan, this achievement is not only about business success, but also gratitude and purpose.

“I truly believe this journey has been guided by God. From wood that was once discarded, thankfully it has become a source of livelihood for my family, my employees and the people around us. All we can do is remain grateful, maintain trust and continue giving our best,” said Wayan.

Wayan’s journey demonstrates how access to financing and business mentoring from PNM can create a broader impact beyond economic growth. Ulu Sari Handicraft stands as a real example of how awareness of environmental challenges can evolve into sustainable business opportunities, job creation and stronger communities.

When a business grows, the impact extends far beyond the entrepreneur; reaching families, neighbors, the environment and the hopes of many people around them.

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