Social solidarity through blood drives reflects PNM’s culture

I n today’s increasingly competitive and fast-paced work environment, many companies continue to develop employee engagement programs that aim to maintain productivity and strengthen internal relationships. Among the many such programs being implemented, regularly donating blood stand out as one initiative with the most tangible social impact.

Beyond employee participation, the initiative reflects a larger message about how companies can build a workplace culture that is not focused solely on performance, but one that is also grounded in empathy and social responsibility.

At PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), blood drives have become part of the company’s workplace identity and culture. The initiative demonstrates that social contributions can grow naturally within a professional ecosystem. More than just a routine activity, donating blood represents a form of sustainability rooted in humanity, directly helping to save and support other lives.

At the same time, the need for blood donations is a constant challenge in Indonesia. Various health reports show that the annual demand for blood bags nationwide still relies heavily on voluntary donors and community participation.

The blood drive held on May 19 at PNM drew strong enthusiasm from employees. From the morning until the activity ended, participants took turns completing health screenings and donating their blood in accordance with medical standards. Beyond its humanitarian purpose, the activity also became a meaningful moment to strengthen employee solidarity and togetherness amid their daily work routines.

“I'm happy to participate, because it reminds us that helping others is not always about material support but also about social solidarity and compassion,” said Eka, a PNM employee.

Activities such as regular blood drives facilitated by PNM symbolize that humanitarian values continue to have an important place in today’s professional world. Through initiatives like this, employees are encouraged to contribute not only to the company’s growth but also to society at large.

In line with its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, PNM continues to strive not only for sustainable business growth but also for nurturing empathy and social awareness among its employees. Holding a blood drive is one way it reinforces company values while creating a positive impact beyond the workplace.