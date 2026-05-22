Bali tailored to the growing demand for ‘Bleisure’ in MICE

I n today’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, organizers and planners are increasingly familiar with the concept of bleisure, a portmanteau of “business” and “leisure.”

While attending meetings and conferences, business travelers are increasingly eager to make the most of their time by enjoying leisure activities. This trend reflects a growing desire to maintain work-life balance and maximize the value of each trip.

As a result, modern MICE destinations are expected to offer more than reliable connectivity, state-of-the-art presentation technology, flexible breakout areas and comprehensive on-site services that ensure productive, distraction-free events. Participants also seek opportunities to engage in local cultural experiences, culinary journeys, visits to historical sites and wellness activities.

Bali is uniquely positioned to meet this growing trend. The island offers world-class MICE venues that combine seamless business facilities with exceptional leisure experiences.

Among the hotels and resorts that excel in MICE are Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali, InterContinental Bali Resort, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, and Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali.

Located in Kuta, Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali and Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali provide a seamless blend of business efficiency and tropical leisure, making them ideal destinations for both MICE and holiday travelers. Guests can unwind at Tea Tree Spa Baruna, which offers holistic treatments inspired by Balinese traditions, while families benefit from dedicated activities at the resort’s Kids Club.

In Jimbaran, InterContinental Bali Resort and the Jimbaran Convention Center stand out as premier venues capable of hosting events ranging from intimate meetings to large-scale international conferences. The convention center features a ballroom that can accommodate up to 2,000 guests, along with expansive outdoor spaces overlooking Jimbaran Bay.

With more than nine years of experience, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach offers professional event services and tailored experiences, from venue decoration to curated refreshments. To truly ensure that each event can be customized to each request, the resort offers more than one location in their landscape, befitting to the options of their guests.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali combines beachfront relaxation, wellness and family-friendly activities. Thoughtful touches such as a dedicated children’s check-in area and kid-friendly amenities make it especially attractive for delegates traveling with their families.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali has launched its latest meeting campaign, “Where Connections Create Possibilities,” designed to elevate events in the cultural heart of Bali, located near attractions such as Ubud Central Market, Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, and Tegallalang Rice Terrace.

Meanwhile, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is set to unveil The Suwarga Garden in July 2026, a new multipurpose outdoor venue designed to serve as an event destination and a lifestyle space within the resort with a capacity of up to 1,250 guests.

Visit Holiday Inn Baruna Resort , Intercontinental Bali Resort , The Westin Resort Nusa Dua , The Westin Resort Ubud, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak and Movenpick Resort & Spa respectively to know more about each location.