TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Nobel literature prize may go for non-Western writer

With no official shortlist, speculation is rife on who the 18-member Academy will settle on, the suspense ending when it announces its pick at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).

Nioucha Zakavati (AFP)
Stockholm
Thu, October 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Nobel literature prize may go for non-Western writer French writer Annie Ernaux is awarded with the Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10, 2022. (AFP/Christine OLSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY )

T

he Nobel Prize in Literature to be announced on Thursday has mainly gone to Western writers over the years, though this year the Swedish Academy may shine its spotlight further afield, experts say.

With no official shortlist, speculation is rife on who the 18-member Academy will settle on, the suspense ending when it announces its pick at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).

Many believe Chinese author Can Xue -- the favourite on several betting sites -- will win.

Often likened to Franz Kafka, Can's experimental style transforms the mundane into the surreal.

Australian novelist Gerald Murnane is also hotly tipped, while the name of another Australian, Aboriginal author Alexis Wright, emerged on Wednesday when British bookmakers Ladbrokes halted bets on her name due to suspicious activity, suggesting a possible leak.

The Academy is known for its penchant for bringing lesser-known authors to a wider audience.

"I think they've gone to great pains to find some writer that will catch the culture commentariat with their pants down," Bjorn Wiman, culture editor at Sweden's newspaper of record, Dagens Nyheter, told AFP.

That was the case in 2021 -- when Zanzibar-born British author Abdulrazak Gurnah was chosen for his work exploring exile, colonialism and racism -- and in 2016, when US folk rock icon Bob Dylan won. 

Wiman said the prize could just as easily go to a Mexican or Argentine writer as an African author.  

"I think it will be a woman from a language zone outside Europe," he said.

Eurocentric, male prize 

Wiman's personal pick, however, would be British Indian-born author Salman Rushdie -- a free speech icon who received death threats over his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses", declared blasphemous by Iran's supreme leader, and the victim of a 2022 stabbing in New York state that saw him lose his right eye. 

A nod to Rushdie would correct what many see as a decades-old mistake made by the Swedish Academy.

Citing the "independence of literature", it long refused to condemn the fatwa, or religious edict, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued calling on Muslims across the world to kill Rushdie.

Academy members were divided about whether to stand as neutral guarantors of the arts or as supporters of their fellow author, who was forced into hiding.

Three members angered by the Academy's silence resigned and it was not until 2016 that the Academy finally condemned the fatwa.

But if the Academy were to award Rushdie, 77, it would certainly face a backlash for honouring yet another older man, Wiman noted.

Last year, the Nobel went to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, then aged 64.

Other names making the rounds in Stockholm's literary circles include Canadian poet Anne Carson, Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Romania's Mircea Cartarescu, Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o and Haruki Murakami of Japan.

Argentina's Cesar Aira, Canada's Margaret Atwood, American novelist Thomas Pynchon, Greek writer Ersi Sotiropoulos and Somali author Nuruddin Farah have also been mentioned.

Since it was first awarded in 1901, the Nobel Prize in Literature has been a Eurocentric, male affair.

Out of 120 laureates, only 17 have been women. But the Academy has made strides in that regard, crowning eight women in the past 20 years. 

While 30 English-language authors and 16 French-language ones have won, there has only been one Arabic writer: Egypt's Naguib Mahfouz in 1988.

Better linguistic spread? 

Likewise, while China's "literature is very vast", that diversity has not been reflected in the history of the Nobel, said Carin Franzen, literature professor at Stockholm University. 

The last Chinese author to win was Mo Yan in 2012. 

One explanation for this under-representation could be the judges' lack of linguistic breadth, said Victor Malm, cultural editor at daily Expressen.

He predicted a win this year for Antiguan-American Jamaica Kincaid.

"I have a hard time believing that a Hindi author would suddenly be announced. No one in the Academy speaks Hindi, how could they have any credibility on the subject?" he said, noting they would have to rely on translated works. 

The Academy has always consulted experts in its selection process, and -- vowing better representation -- expanded its efforts in 2021 to include language experts.

After a 2018 #MeToo scandal that left the Academy in tatters, the institution promised to broaden the prize, both geographically and linguistically.

 

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Indonesia bets on Southeast Asia's first battery plant to become EV hub

Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

A breakthrough in the Sino-Malaysian South China Sea dynamics

Han Kang's Nobel spurs hope of global recognition for Korean literature

US duo win Nobel for gene regulation breakthrough

Related Article

Indonesia bets on Southeast Asia's first battery plant to become EV hub

Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

A breakthrough in the Sino-Malaysian South China Sea dynamics

Han Kang's Nobel spurs hope of global recognition for Korean literature

US duo win Nobel for gene regulation breakthrough

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.