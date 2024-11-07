TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report

Products sold by companies including Nestle, Pepsico and Unilever were assessed as part of a global index published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), its first since 2021. 

Jennifer Rigby (Reuters)
London
Thu, November 7, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report A customer broses for groceries in a supermarket in Jakarta on July 2, 2021. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he world’s biggest food and beverage companies on average sell products in low-income countries that are less healthy than what they sell in high-income countries, according to a new report.

Products sold by companies including Nestle, Pepsico and Unilever were assessed as part of a global index published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), its first since 2021. 

The non-profit group found that across 30 companies, the products sold in low-income countries scored lower on a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand than those sold in high-income countries. 

In the Health Star Rating system, products are ranked out of 5 on their healthiness, with 5 the best, and a score above 3.5 considered to be a healthier choice. 

In low-income countries, the multinationals’ portfolios rated 1.8 on the system. In high-income countries, where more products were tested, they were 2.3.

“It’s a very clear picture that what these companies are selling in the poorest countries in the world, where they are more and more active, are not healthy products,” said Mark Wijne, research director at ATNI, in an interview with Reuters.

“It’s a wake-up call for governments in these countries to be vigilant,” he added. 

It is the first time the index has split the assessment into low and high-income countries.

ATNI said the index was important as packaged foods are increasingly playing a part in the obesity crisis that is now a global phenomenon. More than one billion people worldwide are living with obesity, according to the World Health Organization. The World Bank estimates that 70 percent of people who are overweight or obese live in low-and-middle-income countries. 

"We have committed to grow our sales of more nutritious foods, as well as guiding people towards more balanced diets," a Nestle spokesperson said by email, adding that Nestle also fortifies products to help close nutrient gaps in developing countries. 

A PepsiCo spokesperson declined to comment. The company last year set new goals to lower sodium in its potato chips and add ingredients like whole grains into its foods.

Popular

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Related Articles

Bio Farma lands Rp 1.4t in vaccine export contracts for 2025

How Indonesia’s leap in clinical trials can transform the nation

Medical groups urge stricter rules on salt, sugar, fat in processed foods

Nestle Indonesia Wins Top Companies Award for Outstanding Employee Development and Welfare

Unilever Indonesia’s sees 5% sales decline in Q1 2024

Related Article

Bio Farma lands Rp 1.4t in vaccine export contracts for 2025

How Indonesia’s leap in clinical trials can transform the nation

Medical groups urge stricter rules on salt, sugar, fat in processed foods

Nestle Indonesia Wins Top Companies Award for Outstanding Employee Development and Welfare

Unilever Indonesia’s sees 5% sales decline in Q1 2024

Popular

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

More in Culture

 View more
English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Entertainment

Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging
Singapore Writers Festival's new director Yong Shu Hoong (left) welcomes audiences at the SWF 2024 launch event on Sept. 4 ahead of the festival's run in November. (Courtesy of Arts House Limited)
Books

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival
A customer broses for groceries in a supermarket in Jakarta on July 2, 2021.
Food

Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report

Highlight
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia says it has no overlapping South China Sea claims with China
Online war: A person watches an online gambling advertisement on their tablet on June 19, 2024. The Communication and Information Ministry has blocked 2.1 million websites as part of the fight against online gambling.
Editorial

Up the stake against gambling
A worker carries a sack filled with agricultural products at Luwuk Port in Banggai regency, Central Sulawesi, on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. Over 250 dock workers, part of the Loading and Unloading Labor Cooperative (TKBM), aid in the transportation of goods and passengers to and from the Banggai Bersaudara region, which includes Banggai,Banggai Islands and Banggai Laut.
Economy

RI businesses fear deluge of Chinese goods after Trump takes office

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Prabowo touches down in US with opportunities, challenges ahead

Companies

Boycott continues to hit bottom lines of firms with perceived Israel ties
Middle East and Africa

In Riyadh, Indonesia renews support for Palestine
Politics

Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office
Archipelago

UGM investigates alleged plagiarism involving history lecturers
Regulations

Hotels lament cancellations amid budget cuts for govt events
Jakarta

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub
Archipelago

IKN flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.