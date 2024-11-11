TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging

The 29-year-old pop star was due to perform in Jakarta on Saturday but pulled out the night before over safety issues at the capital's 16,500-seat Indonesia Arena.

News Desk (AFP)
Jakarta
Mon, November 11, 2024

Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AFP/Valerie Macon)

Glastonbury headliner Dua Lipa has cancelled the Indonesian leg of her Asian tour, citing unsafe staging.

The 29-year-old pop star was due to perform in Jakarta on Saturday but pulled out the night before over safety issues at the capital's 16,500-seat Indonesia Arena.

"I'm heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday," she wrote in a social media post late Friday. 

"I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging."

She had just performed in Singapore but her tour will now skip past Indonesia, moving on to the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand.

"I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta," she said. 

"I love you all and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."

