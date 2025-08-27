TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo awards top honors to allies, aides

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 27, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto salutes during a ceremony for the bestowing of civilian honors at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto salutes during a ceremony for the bestowing of civilian honors at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025. (Presidential Secretariat/Laily Rachev)

resident Prabowo Subianto has conferred civilian honors on more than 100 national figures, with many of the medals going to his closest political allies, cabinet members, campaign financiers and even a family member.

In a ceremony that took place at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Prabowo presented the medals to 117 of the 141 honorees, with the rest, who were absent due to health or personal reasons, expected to receive theirs at later national events.

Among the honorees were those receiving the Bintang Republik Indonesia Utama, one of the nation’s highest civilian distinctions. They included House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, as well as People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani.

Both Dasco and Muzani are senior figures in Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, while Puan is the daughter of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has recently forged closer ties with Prabowo despite her party staying outside the ruling coalition.

Among the honorees were also retired Army generals Agum Gumelar, AM Hendropriyono and special presidential advisor on political and security affairs Wiranto, who all threw their weight behind Prabowo’s presidential campaign in last year’s election.

Another high distinction, the Bintang Mahaputra, went to several cabinet members, including Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar, Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

The Bintang Mahaputra is the second-highest civilian honor after the Bintang Republik Indonesia.

