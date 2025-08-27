TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Meta to back pro-AI candidates in California

The tech world powerhouse on Tuesday confirmed plans for a super-PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California dedicated to backing pro-AI candidates regardless of party affiliation.

Agencies
San Francisco, United States
Wed, August 27, 2025 Published on Aug. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-08-27T11:43:55+07:00

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis“ in Washington, DC, on Jan. 31, 2024. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis“ in Washington, DC, on Jan. 31, 2024. (AFP/ Brendan Smialowski)

M

eta is launching a political action committee in California to support candidates who favor lighter regulation of artificial intelligence in the state that is home to Silicon Valley.

The tech world powerhouse on Tuesday confirmed plans for a super-PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California dedicated to backing pro-AI candidates regardless of party affiliation.

"As home to many of the world's leading AI companies, California's innovation economy has an outsized impact on America's economic growth, job creation, and global competitiveness," a Meta spokesperson told AFP.

"But Sacramento's regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California's technology leadership at risk."

According to Meta, state-level regulation of AI threatens to hamper development of the technology at a time when US tech firms are in a fierce innovation race with Chinese rivals.

The tech industry is lobbying hard to avoid regulation of AI's development, and in July it narrowly failed to win a federal ban by US Congress that would have prevented states from passing or enforcing AI laws for as long as a decade.

Meta pointed to the more than 50 AI-related bills that have been introduced this year in California alone, many of which could hinder advancement of the technology, the company claimed.

One such law, which will be effective on January 1, requires developers of generative AI with large user bases to disclose summaries of training data, provide free AI detection tools, and ensure clear labeling of AI-generated content. 

Last week, a court filing showed Elon Musk tried to enlist rival Mark Zuckerberg for the $97.4 billion bid that his consortium made for OpenAI earlier this year, but the CEO of Meta Platforms did not come on board.

OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, said Musk had communicated with Zuckerberg about potential financing arrangements or investments in connection with his OpenAI bid, according to the court filing.

OpenAI said Musk had disclosed his communications with Zuckerberg about the company during sworn interrogations.

Musk, whose xAI competes with OpenAI, could not immediately be reached for comment. xAI did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI requested a federal judge to order Meta to produce documents and communications related to any bid for OpenAI, and those "concerning any actual or potential restructuring or recapitalization of OpenAI."

 

 

