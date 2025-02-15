Garin Nugroho's 'Samsara' cine-concert: From Bali to the world

Stunning fusion: Juliet Widyasari Burnett dances on screen, while vocalists and gamelan musicians perform onstage during the media preview for 'Samsara' at the Graha Bhakti Budaya of Taman Ismail Marzuki in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on Dec. 13, 2024. Trained as a ballerina, Burnett also choreographed her dances for her scenes. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Stunning fusion: Juliet Widyasari Burnett dances on screen, while vocalists and gamelan musicians perform onstage during the media preview for 'Samsara' at the Graha Bhakti Budaya of Taman Ismail Marzuki in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on Dec. 13, 2024. Trained as a ballerina, Burnett also choreographed her dances for her scenes. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Garin Nugroho's latest cine-concert 'Samsara' is preparing to embark on an ambitious tour, visiting cities in Australia and Europe.

I ndonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho is taking his latest cine-concert, Samsara (2024), to the world. Following successful performances in Singapore and Indonesia, this visually stunning production will embark on an international tour, starting in Australia this February.

Blending silent film with live music, Samsara immerses audiences in a tale of forbidden love and dark magic, set against the backdrop of Bali’s tourism boom in the 1930s. Elevating this visual spectacle is a hypnotic live score, merging the meditative resonance of gamelan with the raw energy of hardcore electro beats.

Supported by Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation, Samsara premiered at Singapore’s Esplanade in May before captivating audiences in Bali, Yogyakarta and Jakarta between August and December. Now, its global journey begins, debuting at the Perth Festival in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 21, before traveling to other major cities across Australia and Europe throughout the year.

A visionary fusion

Samsara marks Garin’s third cine-concert venture, following Opera Jawa (2006) and Setan Jawa (2017).

"After exploring the introspective world of Javanese culture, I’m now venturing into the more outward, expressive realm of the Balinese," Garin shared during a press conference in Jakarta on Dec. 13.

Garin indeed pushes creative boundaries with Samsara, weaving diverse elements into a seamless cinematic experience.