Garin Nugroho's 'Samsara' cine-concert: From Bali to the world

Garin Nugroho's latest cine-concert 'Samsara' is preparing to embark on an ambitious tour, visiting cities in Australia and Europe.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Sat, February 15, 2025

Garin Nugroho's 'Samsara' cine-concert: From Bali to the world Stunning fusion: Juliet Widyasari Burnett dances on screen, while vocalists and gamelan musicians perform onstage during the media preview for 'Samsara' at the Graha Bhakti Budaya of Taman Ismail Marzuki in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on Dec. 13, 2024. Trained as a ballerina, Burnett also choreographed her dances for her scenes. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

I

ndonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho is taking his latest cine-concert, Samsara (2024), to the world. Following successful performances in Singapore and Indonesia, this visually stunning production will embark on an international tour, starting in Australia this February.

Blending silent film with live music, Samsara immerses audiences in a tale of forbidden love and dark magic, set against the backdrop of Bali’s tourism boom in the 1930s. Elevating this visual spectacle is a hypnotic live score, merging the meditative resonance of gamelan with the raw energy of hardcore electro beats.

Supported by Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation, Samsara premiered at Singapore’s Esplanade in May before captivating audiences in Bali, Yogyakarta and Jakarta between August and December. Now, its global journey begins, debuting at the Perth Festival in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 21, before traveling to other major cities across Australia and Europe throughout the year.

A visionary fusion 

Samsara marks Garin’s third cine-concert venture, following Opera Jawa (2006) and Setan Jawa (2017).

"After exploring the introspective world of Javanese culture, I’m now venturing into the more outward, expressive realm of the Balinese," Garin shared during a press conference in Jakarta on Dec. 13.

Garin indeed pushes creative boundaries with Samsara, weaving diverse elements into a seamless cinematic experience.

Fighting spirit: Herry Sutresna, a lyricist and the MC of leftist hip-hop collective Homicide who is better known by his stage name Morgue Vanguard (MV), gestures while performing at a clandestine gig in late 2008, organized by Ultimus Bookshop in Bandung, West Java.
Art & Culture

Resistance, rebellion and song: How Pramoedya's spirit lives on in art
Artist I Wayan Karja
Art & Culture

The perseverance of Wayan Karja
Stunning fusion: Juliet Widyasari Burnett dances on screen, while vocalists and gamelan musicians perform onstage during the media preview for 'Samsara' at the Graha Bhakti Budaya of Taman Ismail Marzuki in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on Dec. 13, 2024. Trained as a ballerina, Burnett also choreographed her dances for her scenes.
Entertainment

Garin Nugroho's 'Samsara' cine-concert: From Bali to the world

An official of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian shows small gold bar minted by state-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) in Jakarta on May 20, 2024.
Markets

Indonesian investors flock to gold amid economic uncertainty
Philippine drug convict and former death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso hugs her parents at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Editorial

Saving Indonesians abroad?
Challenges: Between striving for academic excellence and adjusting to new cultures, Indonesian students abroad grapple with a series of adversity - often caused by their identity as 'foreigners'. (Unsplash/Joan Kwamboka)
Society

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Economy

Investors bleed trillions to rampant CSO extortion in industrial zones
Americas

Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation
Art & Culture

Resistance, rebellion and song: How Pramoedya's spirit lives on in art
Politics

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition
Economy

China's central bank governor says stable yuan key to global financial stability
Americas

Trump and his deputies wield power with a 'macho' hand
Americas

BRICS summit planned for July in Rio: Brazil
Art & Culture

The perseverance of Wayan Karja
