TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025 Published on Mar. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-03-07T11:11:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage A health worker administers a mammogram during a PT Fujifilm Indonesia corporate social responsibility (CSR) event for early breast cancer detection at MedicElle Clinic in Surabaya, East Java.

M

any Indonesian women delay breast examinations due to fear and stigma. Through the technology and health education provided by PT Fujifilm Indonesia, it's time to eliminate hesitation and save more lives.

Seven out of 10 breast cancer cases in Indonesia are detected at an advanced stage of the disease. According to 2022 data from the Global Cancer Observatory, more than 400,000 new cancer cases were recorded in the country. For many women, their diagnosis comes when treatment options are already limited, but research shows that early detection can increase survival rates to as high as 98 percent.

Despite these alarming numbers, many women hesitate getting screened, or even avoid it altogether. Their reasons vary, from lack of awareness to social stigma and fear of the procedure itself. In many Indonesian communities, breast examinations are still considered taboo. Some women feel embarrassed, while others worry about becoming a burden to their families if diagnosed with a serious illness. Tragically, this hesitation leads to 70 percent of cases being detected only when the disease has already progressed.

In response to this challenge, Fujifilm Indonesia and MedicElle Clinic in Surabaya launched the "Cancer-Free Towards a Healthy Family" program, offering free 3D mammograms to 100 women. The screenings were conducted on Nov. 1-15 and their results were provided on Nov. 23, along with a health education session for patients.

For many women, fear of pain is one of the biggest reasons for avoiding mammograms. But due to advancements in medical technology, the procedure is now much more comfortable. Fujifilm Indonesia’s AI-powered digital mammography not only reduces discomfort, but also accelerates detection with high accuracy while minimizing radiation exposure.

"We believe health care is a fundamental right for everyone," said Masato Yamamoto, President Director of PT Fujifilm Indonesia.

"Fujifilm Indonesia is here, not only with technology but also as a committed partner in raising awareness about breast cancer. It’s heartbreaking that 70 percent of cases are detected too late. We want to change that by making screenings more accessible and less intimidating for women," he said.

Life-changing opportunity

Representatives of PT FUJIFILM Indonesia and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri in Tangerang, Banten, join hands in offering a free mammogram service and breast cancer education.
Representatives of PT FUJIFILM Indonesia and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri in Tangerang, Banten, join hands in offering a free mammogram service and breast cancer education

Ratna Setyarahajoe is one of the many women who took part in this program. She appeared composed while sitting in the waiting room of MediElle Clinic, but she carried a quiet, deep anxiety. Her family history of cancer made her more aware of the risks.

"We often talk about breast cancer. I just want to make sure my body is healthy," she said, with a gentle smile.

After completing her mammography, Ratna shared her experience with enthusiasm: "It is so important to share this information. Many women still don’t understand the importance of regular breast checkups."

Inspired by her experience, she took it upon herself to encourage her coworkers to prioritize their health and get screened as well.

"I didn’t have to readjust my position, the equipment adapted to me. This made the whole process much easier. There was no awkwardness or excruciating pain like before," she said, expressing gratitude for Fujifilm Indonesia's advanced healthcare technology.

For Ratna and many other women, this program was more than just a free screening: It was an opportunity to take control of their health without fear. The presence of the all-female medical team at MediElle Clinic ensured a safe and comfortable environment, making for a more reassuring and empowering process.

Fujifilm Indonesia is taking this initiative beyond its collaboration with MedicElle Clinic, working with leading healthcare institutions nationwide to expand access to early detection. Some notable partnerships include Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri and Udayana University, where it is providing free screenings and health education to reach more women.

Handra Effendi, Director of PT Fujifilm Indonesia, emphasized the importance of collective action: "Collaboration with various stakeholders is a testament to our commitment to ensuring more women have access to early breast cancer detection.”

At its heart, early detection is not just about fighting cancer. It is about giving more women the chance to live healthier, fuller lives; it is about ensuring that no woman has to wait too long, fear too much or feel alone in their fight

Source: Fuji Film

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Related Articles

70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage

Fujifilm integrates AI technology with health services solutions

Fujifilm may restart clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Related Article

70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage

Fujifilm integrates AI technology with health services solutions

Fujifilm may restart clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

More in Culture

 View more
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio prints a fully AI-generated edition for a month.
Science & Tech

Italian newspaper prints fully-AI edition, but not to 'kill' journalism
A vsitors looks at a section of the life size Lascaux cave replica after a special immersive torch light visit on June 16, 2022 in Montignac.
Art & Culture

Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets in France
Questionable qualifications: House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) is seen on March 14 along with PT Produksi Film Nasional (PFN) president director Riefian Fajarsyah, also known as Ifan Seventeen (left), House Commission VI chair Anggia Erma Rini (right) and member Mufti Anam (center) as they visit the PFN office in Jakarta. The visit aimed to inspect the office's condition and support the film company in becoming the national content hub. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
Entertainment

All eyes on Ifan ‘Seventeen’: New chief in question for state-run film firm

Highlight
Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Archipelago

Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated after Mt. Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
Academia

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

Archipelago

TNI claims extortion behind fatal shooting of three Lampung Police officers
Economy

US trade chief to speak with Chinese counterpart as tariff rift widens
Americas

Indonesian Fulbright students seek clarity after Trump’s funding freeze
Archipelago

Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated after East Flores volcano eruption
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.