Sound of history: Reviving national anthem ‘Indonesia Raya’ on vinyl

Culture Minister Fadli Zon (front, left) talks with musician Candra Darusman (front, right), and other musicians, during the launch of the “Indonesia Raya“ vinyl record at the Culture Ministry office in Jakarta, on March 9, 2025, held to commemorate National Music Day. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja) (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

A s Indonesia celebrated National Music Day on Sunday, it was only fitting that the day's focus was on the national anthem “Indonesia Raya”, a deeply patriotic tune that is dear to the hearts of Indonesians, uniting the nation despite its evolving versions throughout history.

National Music Day is celebrated every March 9 to commemorate the birthday of Wage Rudolf Soepratman, Indonesia’s national hero who composed the national anthem in 1924. Wage passed away on Aug. 17, 1938, exactly seven years before his anthem was used during the country's proclamation of independence.

To commemorate the special day, the Culture Ministry released an “Indonesia Raya” vinyl record on Sunday in partnership with a local vinyl record pressing plant, PHR Pressing. The record features eight versions of the song, from its first version introduced to the public in 1928 to several other renditions over the years by other composers.

The record’s release, pressed in limited numbers so far, serves as a significant milestone for the national tune, after it has long been heard and sung in school assemblies, state ceremonies and soccer stadiums.

“The national anthem is certainly not just a song, it is a symbol of the struggle for unity and determination to maintain the integrity and glory of the Indonesian nation,” Culture Minister Fadli Zon said in his speech during the record’s release on Sunday at the ministry’s office.

Also present in the release event were legendary musicians such as Purwacaraka and Candra Darusman, as well as the extended family of composer Wage.

“Through this song, we are also reminded to continue maintaining Indonesian musical culture as a valuable heritage that we must preserve,” Fadli added.