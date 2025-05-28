TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test

The biggest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built lifted off around 6:36 pm (2336 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility, near a southern Texas village that earlier this month voted to become a city -- also named Starbase.

Moises Avila (AFP)
South Padre Island
Wed, May 28, 2025 Published on May. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-05-28T10:51:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test A plume of exhaust from the rocket boosters is left behind after the SpaceX Starship rocket launched from Starbase, Texas, as seen from South Padre Island on May 27, 2025. (AFP/Sergio Flores)

S

paceX's prototype Starship exploded over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, capping another bumpy test flight for the rocket central to billionaire Elon Musk's dream of colonizing Mars.

The biggest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built lifted off around 6:36 pm (2336 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility, near a southern Texas village that earlier this month voted to become a city -- also named Starbase.

Excitement ran high among SpaceX engineers and spectators alike, after the last two outings ended with the upper stage disintegrating in fiery cascades over the Caribbean.

But signs of trouble emerged quickly: the first-stage Super Heavy booster blew up instead of executing its planned splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

A live feed then showed the upper-stage spaceship failing to open its doors to deploy a payload of Starlink satellite "simulators."

Though the ship flew farther than on its two previous attempts, it sprang leaks and began spinning out of control as it coasted through space.

Mission teams vented fuel to reduce the force of the expected explosion, and onboard cameras cut out roughly 45 minutes into what was meant to be a 66-minute flight -- falling short of its target splashdown zone off Australia's west coast.

"Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly," SpaceX posted on X -- a familiar euphemism for fiery failure -- while stressing it would learn from the setback.

Musk, meanwhile, vowed to pick up the pace: "Launch cadence for the next 3 flights will be faster — approximately one every 3 to 4 weeks," he said.

He did not say, however, whether he still planned to deliver a live stream about Mars that SpaceX had been promoting.

Standing 403 feet (123 meters) tall, the black-and-white behemoth is designed to eventually be fully reusable and launch at low cost, carrying Musk's hopes of making humanity a multi-planetary species.

NASA is also counting on a variant of Starship to serve as the crew lander for Artemis 3, the mission to return Americans to the Moon.

Ahead of the launch, dozens of space fans gathered at Isla Blanca Park on nearby South Padre Island, hoping to catch a glimpse of history.

Several small tourist boats also dotted the lagoon, while a live feed showed Musk sitting at ground control in Starbase, wearing an "Occupy Mars" T-shirt.

Australian Piers Dawson, 50, told AFP he's "obsessed" with the rocket and built his family vacation around the launch -- his first trip to the United States, with his wife and teenage son whom he took out of school to be there.

"I know in science there's never a failure, you learn everything from every single test so that was still super exciting to see," said Joshua Wingate, a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur from Austin, after the launch.

'Fail fast, learn fast' 

Starship has now completed nine integrated test flights atop its Super Heavy booster.  

SpaceX is betting that its "fail fast, learn fast" ethos, which helped it dominate commercial spaceflight, will once again pay off.

One bright spot: the company has now caught the Super Heavy booster in the launch tower's giant robotic arms three times — a daring engineering feat it sees as key to rapid reusability and slashing costs.

This ninth flight marked the first time SpaceX reused a Super Heavy booster, though it opted not to attempt a catch -- instead pushing the envelope with a steeper descent angle and one engine intentionally disabled.

The FAA recently approved an increase in Starship launches from five to 25 annually, stating the expanded schedule wouldn't harm the environment -- a decision that overruled objections from conservation groups concerned about impacts to sea turtles and shorebirds.

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Related Articles

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test

Musk brands Trump aide 'dumber than a sack of bricks' in tariff spat

Smiles, thumbs ups and a safe return for 'stranded' NASA astronauts

Siren rings as Aceh mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami

NASA astronaut hospitalized after return from space station

Related Article

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test

Musk brands Trump aide 'dumber than a sack of bricks' in tariff spat

Smiles, thumbs ups and a safe return for 'stranded' NASA astronauts

Siren rings as Aceh mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami

NASA astronaut hospitalized after return from space station

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

More in Culture

 View more
A plume of exhaust from the rocket boosters is left behind after the SpaceX Starship rocket launched from Starbase, Texas, as seen from South Padre Island on May 27, 2025.
Science & Tech

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test
Worth a thousand words: The final panel of the "Living at Urban Seafront" exhibition showcases a mosaic of resilience. Displayed in a French salon-style wall, these photographs capture how Indonesian communities adapt to waterlogged environments in everyday acts of survival.
Environment

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline
.
Food

Roemah Koffie celebrates Indonesian culture; launches new Koffie Tins at World of Coffee

Highlight
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a press conference at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo says ready to recognise Israel if Palestinians get state
President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese Premier Li Qiang inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 25, 2025.
Editorial

Deepening Sino-Indonesia ties
Harvard sweatshirts are displayed for sale in a school store window on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States on April 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, more than a quarter of its annual enrollment, in a major escalation of the president's fight with one of the world's most storied universities.
Americas

Indonesia on lookout amid Trump’s block on Harvard foreign students

The Latest

 View more
Europe

France-Indonesia pact could lead to new Rafale jet orders, says Macron
Society

State university entrance exam organizers vow to stamp out mass cheating
Society

Court orders govt to provide free basic education in all schools
Companies

RGE, TotalEnergies to develop solar power, battery energy storage project in Indonesia
Archipelago

Multiple eruptions rock Mount Semeru, ash columns reach 1,200 meters
Companies

Alibaba and GoTo Boost Indonesia’s AI Talent Through GenAI Hackathon 2025
Americas

Higher education ministry assures support for Indonesian students at Harvard
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo says ready to recognise Israel if Palestinians get state
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.