TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AI to spur more music creativity, not a threat: Spotify CEO

Artists using machine-learning tools to produce music have given rise to concerns about whether AI-generated music -- even entirely fake artists -- could one day replace human artists. 

Daniel Lawler (AFP)
Paris
Thu, May 29, 2025 Published on May. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-05-29T14:15:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AI to spur more music creativity, not a threat: Spotify CEO In this file photo taken on May 20, 2015 Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, speaks to reporters at a news conference in New York. Spotify went public on April 3, 2018, as the world's largest streaming company lists on the New York Stock Exchange. (AFP/Don Emmert)

A

rtificial intelligence will encourage more people to create music in the future and is not a threat to the industry, the founder and CEO of streaming giant Spotify said.

Artists using machine-learning tools to produce music have given rise to concerns about whether AI-generated music -- even entirely fake artists -- could one day replace human artists. 

"I'm mostly optimistic and mostly very excited because we're just in the beginning of understanding this future of creativity that we're entering," Daniel Ek told reporters at an Open House at the company's Stockholm headquarters this week.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter and a recent book, "Mood Machine", have accused Spotify of tasking a handful of producers to make thousands of songs under fake AI profiles, which the company allegedly pushed onto playlists -- saving Spotify money by elbowing out real artists and their higher royalties.

Spotify has denied the claims.  

"We want real humans to make it as artists and creators, but what is creativity in the future with AI? I don't know. What is music?" Ek said.

He recalled that electronic dance music and the DJ culture, and before that, hip hop where people sampled music, were initially not considered "real music".

Noting that Mozart had to compose entire symphonies in his head, Ek said that "now, any one of us can probably create a beat in five or 10 minutes".

"The tools that we now have in our availability are just staggering."

"Of course there are very scary potential applications for AI, but the more interesting thing for me is that the amount of creativity that creative people will have available at their fingertips is going to be insane," he said.

"The barriers for creation are becoming lower and lower. More and more people will create," he said.

Ek said he saw the development of AI in the music industry "much more as an evolution than a revolution".

Spotify had 678 million active users at the end of March, including 268 million paying subscribers.

Ek said the company, which turned its first annual profit in 2024, now had 100 million paying subscribers in Europe alone, and hoped to one day see a billion paying users worldwide.

"I don't think there's any doubt in my mind that the potential for Spotify at some point is to eventually get to over a billion paying subscribers."

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Related Articles

AI curriculum amid digital divide in Indonesia

Leading in the fog: What business, policy and academia must rethink

Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company

Andi Rianto wants you to listen to his heart

Related Article

AI curriculum amid digital divide in Indonesia

Leading in the fog: What business, policy and academia must rethink

Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company

Andi Rianto wants you to listen to his heart

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

More in Culture

 View more
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States.
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog
'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character.
Entertainment

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot
Founder of Geometric Intelligence, Gary Marcus, is interviewed by Executive Editor of operations for MIT Technology Review, Amy Nordrum, at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 tech conference in Vancouver Canada, on May 27, 2025.
Science & Tech

Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert

Highlight
Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in a rockfall at the limestone quarry, police said.
Archipelago

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Crypto duo faces kidnapping charges in alleged bitcoin theft attempt
Economy

China manufacturing shrinks in May despite trade war truce
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Asia & Pacific

South Koreans to rally for presidential hopefuls before vote
Asia & Pacific

Pentagon chief warns China 'preparing' to use military force in Asia

Economy

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%
Middle East and Africa

Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.