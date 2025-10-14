TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience

The governors’ challenge to the regional transfer fund cuts reflects a deeper call for participation in shaping the fiscal framework that defines their capacity to govern. 

Azwar Aswin (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 14, 2025

Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) and Jambi Governor Al Haris talks to the media after a meeting with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025. Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) and Jambi Governor Al Haris talks to the media after a meeting with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025. (Antara/Harianto)

T

he recent meeting between 18 governors and Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa should not be dismissed as a mere fiscal negotiation. It represents something deeper: A rare moment when regional leaders, united across islands and political affiliations, publicly challenged the central government’s plan to slash regional transfers (TKD) and revenue-sharing funds (DBH) for 2026.

At the core of this episode is the tension between fiscal prudence and regional autonomy. The draft budget proposes a substantial reduction in the TKD and DBH allocation, which together constitute the financial backbone of most subnational administrations.

For provinces with limited local revenue bases, these cuts could undermine the sustenance of basic public services and infrastructure. The debate is not merely technical; it strikes at the heart of how Indonesia balances national cohesion with regional self-governance.

Purbaya has recognized the governors’ objections as legitimate, yet he has underscored the need for stronger fiscal discipline at the regional level. His position reflects a dual logic. On one hand, the central government seeks to safeguard fiscal stability and curb leakages in local budgets. On the other, it leaves open the possibility of revising the transfers upward in mid-2026, contingent upon national revenue performance and regional administrations’ demonstrated fiscal management.

This stance illustrates how fiscal governance has become both a technical and a political negotiation, one where performance, trust and macroeconomic context intertwine.

The governors’ coordinated response illustrates what is known as governmental activism, an emerging phenomenon defined as contestatory behavior carried out by government actors, both political officials and bureaucrats, who voice demands, oppose or renegotiate policies they perceive as harmful, not as citizens or civil activists, but as part of the state.

Within this framework, local governmental activism represents a mode of political engagement arising from within the state apparatus. Local administration leaders actively negotiate, articulate and even challenge the central government’s policy directions. In this context, governors are no longer merely extensions of the national government; they assume political positions to protect the continuity and stability of development in their respective regions.

This handout picture released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (center) and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila (right), along with other activists, after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza on Oct. 1, 2025, as stated by the ministry.
Academia

Indonesia’s diplomatic test after interception of civilian flotilla
Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) and Jambi Governor Al Haris talks to the media after a meeting with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025.
Academia

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience
Pramoedya Ananta Toer's childhood home is filled with rows of books and various illustrations on several bookshelves.
Academia

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books

US President Donald Trump (center) delivers a statement during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. US President Donald Trump hailed a “tremendous day for the Middle East“ as he and regional leaders signed a declaration on October 13, 2025 meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.
Middle East and Africa

Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Snooze no more, fix our score
An attendant fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Jakarta.
Regulations

Rising costs may hamper fuel negotiations

Middle East and Africa

Trump takes victory lap in Israel
Academia

Indonesia’s diplomatic test after interception of civilian flotilla
Archipelago

West Java's Rp 1,000 per day donation drive questioned
Academia

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience
Politics

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike
Academia

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books
Opinion

Analysis: To some, TNI anniversary’s show of force sends negative vibes
Jakarta

Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action
