‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony

East meets West: The traditional Gandrung dance of Banyuwangi meets raptor courtship as the Prehistoric Body Theater reimagines the Acheroraptor’s final days in 'Ghosts of Hell Creek: Stone Garuda'. (Andrey & Melissa PR/-)

The piece transports audiences into the prehistoric world, just before the Chicxulub asteroid struck earth 66 million years ago. At the heart of the story is the Acheroraptor, one of the last dinosaurs to walk the planet.

I t was in the heat of summer 2017 when American dance artist and founder of Prehistoric Body Theater, Ari Dharminalan Rudenko, first set foot on the rugged hills of Hell Creek, a fossil-rich geological formation in Montana, the United States. Amid its jagged cliffs and sunbaked terrain, he encountered a striking record of extinction and survival etched into the earth’s crust.

"In Hell Creek, Montana, there are fossils that preserve the story of the extinction of the dinosaurs, caused by an asteroid impact 66 million years ago," Rudenko said in fluent Indonesian during a phone interview with The Jakarta Post on June 16.

"It triggered a colossal catastrophe," he added. "Around 85 percent of all animal and plant species on earth vanished in a single moment. In the blink of an eye."

While excavating the scorched landscape alongside paleontologists, Rudenko uncovered the remnants of Acheroraptor, a sleek, two-meter-long predator that once roamed the river valleys of the late Cretaceous. He was captivated.

“[Acheroraptors] had an elegant bird-like body structure,” he said. “They couldn’t fly, but their arms were covered in feathers. Their tails also fanned out with feathered plumes. They’re very beautiful.”

That moment of awe gave birth to Ghosts of Hell Creek, Prehistoric Body Theater’s 90-minute dance score exploring mass extinction, climate crisis and evolutionary ancestry through movement. From mid-June to early September, the company will tour the US with the performance, carrying it across the country, from theaters to the ancient lands that sparked its creation.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival