TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing
AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing
AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony

The piece transports audiences into the prehistoric world, just before the Chicxulub asteroid struck earth 66 million years ago. At the heart of the story is the Acheroraptor, one of the last dinosaurs to walk the planet.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, June 26, 2025 Published on Jun. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-06-24T14:30:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony East meets West: The traditional Gandrung dance of Banyuwangi meets raptor courtship as the Prehistoric Body Theater reimagines the Acheroraptor’s final days in 'Ghosts of Hell Creek: Stone Garuda'. (Andrey & Melissa PR/-)

I

t was in the heat of summer 2017 when American dance artist and founder of Prehistoric Body Theater, Ari Dharminalan Rudenko, first set foot on the rugged hills of Hell Creek, a fossil-rich geological formation in Montana, the United States. Amid its jagged cliffs and sunbaked terrain, he encountered a striking record of extinction and survival etched into the earth’s crust.

"In Hell Creek, Montana, there are fossils that preserve the story of the extinction of the dinosaurs, caused by an asteroid impact 66 million years ago," Rudenko said in fluent Indonesian during a phone interview with The Jakarta Post on June 16.

"It triggered a colossal catastrophe," he added. "Around 85 percent of all animal and plant species on earth vanished in a single moment. In the blink of an eye."

While excavating the scorched landscape alongside paleontologists, Rudenko uncovered the remnants of Acheroraptor, a sleek, two-meter-long predator that once roamed the river valleys of the late Cretaceous. He was captivated.

“[Acheroraptors] had an elegant bird-like body structure,” he said. “They couldn’t fly, but their arms were covered in feathers. Their tails also fanned out with feathered plumes. They’re very beautiful.”

That moment of awe gave birth to Ghosts of Hell Creek, Prehistoric Body Theater’s 90-minute dance score exploring mass extinction, climate crisis and evolutionary ancestry through movement. From mid-June to early September, the company will tour the US with the performance, carrying it across the country, from theaters to the ancient lands that sparked its creation.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Popular

Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

Related Articles

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Mitigation for the fisheries sector in Trump 2.0

Rescuers recover body of Brazilian tourist who fell off Rinjani cliff

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony

Israel claims victory as US intel says Iran nuclear sites not destroyed

Related Article

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Mitigation for the fisheries sector in Trump 2.0

Rescuers recover body of Brazilian tourist who fell off Rinjani cliff

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony

Israel claims victory as US intel says Iran nuclear sites not destroyed

Popular

Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

More in Culture

 View more
This handout image released on July 10, 2023, by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an artist impression of exoplanet LTT9779b orbiting its host star.
Science & Tech

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet
East meets West: The traditional Gandrung dance of Banyuwangi meets raptor courtship as the Prehistoric Body Theater reimagines the Acheroraptor’s final days in 'Ghosts of Hell Creek: Stone Garuda'.
Art & Culture

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony
This undated handout image released by NSF-DOE on June 20, 2025 shows a combination of 678 separate images taken by NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in just over seven hours of observing time.
Science & Tech

Vera Rubin observatory reveals stunning first images

Highlight
Indonesian Air Force personnel helps a farmer carry harvested rice at a rice field in the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base complex in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Regulations

Govt cuts corners on cooperatives program despite pending bill
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 22, 2025.
Editorial

Speak up, Indonesia
A remote lagoon, surrounded by limestone islands, protects a vibrant and diverse coral reef in Raja Ampat, West Papua. (Shutterstock/Ethan Daniels)
Politics

Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Crypto gains foothold in Bolivia as small businesses seek currency alternatives
Companies

Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
Archipelago

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Middle East and Africa

More Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel arrives in Jakarta
Politics

Gerindra executive urges ministers not to overburden Prabowo
Economy

Danantara to revamp barren fish farms in North Java
Academia

Visiting China never been easier with new facilitation measures for Indonesians
Science & Tech

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.