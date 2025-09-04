'Siapa Dia': Garin Nugroho's cultural remembrance and empowerment

Pop culture: 'Siapa Dia', a musical envisioned by director Garin Nugroho as a time capsule preserving Indonesian pop culture and national history, premieres in Indonesian cinemas on Aug. 28, 2025. (Fabis Entertainment/-)

The prominent filmmaker and lead actor Nicholas Saputra discuss their latest musical feature film and the all-encompassing power that is Indonesian pop culture.

T here is a strong chance that no one, including the cast and crew behind the Indonesian musical feature film Siapa Dia, would have imagined that this film would resonate with the recent national unrest experienced by all Indonesians.

Siapa Dia, led by two-time Citra Award winner Nicholas Saputra, was initially envisioned by director Garin Nugroho as a time capsule to immortalize Indonesian pop culture alongside national history, and that acts as its timely mise en scène.

The country has by now witnessed the heartwarming influence of the artists and creators behind Indonesian modern pop culture, whether in music or film, in championing justice and resilience.

Siapa Dia demonstrates how a powerful work of art can help remember and empower.

The conversation with Garin and Nicholas took place on Aug. 21 after the film's press screening, a week before Indonesia faced one of its most intense periods of unrest.

Perhaps this film, as well as this article, arrived at the right time.

The 'avocado' of cinema