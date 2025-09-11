TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

New Banksy artwork challenges UK's protest crackdown

Free speech has become a hot topic in the UK, with people from across the political spectrum complaining that the law is too heavy-handed.

AFP
London
Thu, September 11, 2025 Published on Sep. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-09-11T10:29:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An artwork by street artist Banksy, depicting a judge using a gavel to beat a protester using a placard as protection, is pictured on a exterior wall of the The Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in London on September 9, 2025. An artwork by street artist Banksy, depicting a judge using a gavel to beat a protester using a placard as protection, is pictured on a exterior wall of the The Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in London on September 9, 2025. (AFP/Justin Tallis)

B

ritish street artist Banksy on Monday took aim at the UK's crackdown on protesters with a new work outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, adding fuel to a free-speech row roiling the country.

The artist posted an image of the work, which features a judge wielding a gavel over a protester on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard, on his Instagram page.

The work has since been covered by black plastic sheets and two metal barriers.

.

From The Weekender

Turning Jakarta’s overlooked sidewalks into common ground

In a city built for cars, sidewalks often feel like an afterthought. But revitalized stretches in Jakarta are proving that these in-between spaces have the power to shape not just how we move, but how we connect and belong.

Read on The Weekender

It appeared after 890 people were arrested at a demonstration against a ban on the activist group Palestine Action in London on Saturday.

The artwork "powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed" by the government's ban, said a spokesperson from the Defend Our Juries group that organized the protest.

"Since the dystopian ban came into force, over 1,600 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding cardboard signs with seven words 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action'," the spokesperson added.

"When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent -- it strengthens it."

Free speech has become a hot topic in the UK, with people from across the political spectrum complaining that the law is too heavy-handed.

The issue hit international headlines last week when comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested for posts on X insulting transgender people.

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Related Articles

Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

World's oldest person celebrates 116th birthday in UK

Indonesian authorities crack down on pirate protest flag

Two ambassadors under one roof

Police in hot water over excessive use of force in recent protests

Related Article

Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

World's oldest person celebrates 116th birthday in UK

Indonesian authorities crack down on pirate protest flag

Two ambassadors under one roof

Police in hot water over excessive use of force in recent protests

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

More in Culture

 View more
Site plan The Gramercy. ©The Gramercy.
Culture

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle
'Flying Angels’ (1996) by Heri Dono, fiberglass, fabric, bamboo, acrylic paint, electronic and mechanical devices, cable, automatic timer, 100 x 60 cm (Courtesy of Heri Dono)
Art & Culture

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art
This NASA photo obtained July 25, 2021 shows NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (right) captured by Mars Perseverance rover using its Left Mastcam-Z Camera, composed of a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast, on June 15, 2021. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has made its final flight after sustaining damage to “one or more“ of its rotor blades, the US space agency said on Jan. 25, 2024. The mini-aircraft made history by achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021, and the last of its 72 flights took place on January 18, a statement said.
Science & Tech

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life

Highlight
A clerk poses with rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on May 2, 2024.
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2025.
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

President vows to investigate violence during protests: Interfaith group

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Ethanol import easing leaves bitter taste for sugarcane farmers
Archipelago

Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven
Archipelago

Batam prosecutors seek one year for activist in Satpol PP defamation case
Regulations

Govt grants 25% local content boost for building local factories
Regulations

Govt seizes part of nickel site in Weda Bay over forest violations

Companies

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Companies

Hyundai battery plant start-up delayed by months following US raid, CEO says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.