From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

Notable contributor: Balinese secretary I Made Kaler (second right) assists American anthropologist Margaret Mead (right) interview Nang Karma (left) and his son I Gata in Bayung Gede village, Kintamani, Bali, in this photo taken circa 1937 by Mead's husband, Gregory Bateson. (-/Courtesy of Library of Congress)

The contributions of the local people who worked behind the scenes, serving as secretaries, interpreters and guides, are frequently a mere footnote in the works of the Western researchers they assisted, or are missing altogether from historical records.

M any across the world know or have heard of Alfred Russel Wallace, the British naturalist most famed for his theory of the Wallace Line that marks an evolutionary divide between the western and eastern parts of the Indonesia archipelago, the former containing animals largely of Asian origin and the latter, Australasian fauna.

But how many people have heard about Ali from the Bornean region of Sarawak, now part of present-day Malaysia, who worked as Wallace’s assistant during his research in Southeast Asia between 1855 and 1862?

Ali’s case is just one of the many examples of academic colonialism committed by primarily Western researchers, who dismissed the work and roles of their local contributors in the regions where they were researching, regions that generally fall under what is now called the Global South.

But academia is seeing growing efforts to acknowledge and even involve local collaborators more in the knowledge production process.

The contributions from local people like Ali have become known only in recent years, decades since the work of the Western scientists they assisted have basked in the spotlight.

In the 2015 article “‘I am Ali Wallace’: The Malay Assistant of Alfred Russel Wallace”, historian John van Wyhe and anthropologist Gerrell Miles Drawhorn estimated that the Sarawakian man might have collected 5,150 birds of the 125,660 natural history specimens included in Wallace’s collection of insects, birds, reptiles, mammals and mollusk shells.

Aside from collecting bird specimens, van Wyhe and Drawhorn wrote that Ali made major contributions to Wallace’s understanding of the Malay Archipelago, which led the British naturalist to discover the standardwing bird-of-paradise (Semioptera wallacii).