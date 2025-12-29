TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says
Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Yearender: Rising militarism marks civil-military shift in 2025

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says
Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Yearender: Rising militarism marks civil-military shift in 2025

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

The contributions of the local people who worked behind the scenes, serving as secretaries, interpreters and guides, are frequently a mere footnote in the works of the Western researchers they assisted, or are missing altogether from historical records.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 29, 2025 Published on Dec. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-12-23T01:01:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Notable contributor: Balinese secretary I Made Kaler (second right) assists American anthropologist Margaret Mead (right) interview Nang Karma (left) and his son I Gata in Bayung Gede village, Kintamani, Bali, in this photo taken circa 1937 by Mead's husband, Gregory Bateson. Notable contributor: Balinese secretary I Made Kaler (second right) assists American anthropologist Margaret Mead (right) interview Nang Karma (left) and his son I Gata in Bayung Gede village, Kintamani, Bali, in this photo taken circa 1937 by Mead's husband, Gregory Bateson. (-/Courtesy of Library of Congress)

M

any across the world know or have heard of Alfred Russel Wallace, the British naturalist most famed for his theory of the Wallace Line that marks an evolutionary divide between the western and eastern parts of the Indonesia archipelago, the former containing animals largely of Asian origin and the latter, Australasian fauna.

But how many people have heard about Ali from the Bornean region of Sarawak, now part of present-day Malaysia, who worked as Wallace’s assistant during his research in Southeast Asia between 1855 and 1862?

Ali’s case is just one of the many examples of academic colonialism committed by primarily Western researchers, who dismissed the work and roles of their local contributors in the regions where they were researching, regions that generally fall under what is now called the Global South.

From The Weekender

Do we really need New Year’s resolutions?

Before you write another set of resolutions, ask yourself: Do you have the anchor to carry it through?

Read on The Weekender

But academia is seeing growing efforts to acknowledge and even involve local collaborators more in the knowledge production process.

The contributions from local people like Ali have become known only in recent years, decades since the work of the Western scientists they assisted have basked in the spotlight.

In the 2015 article “‘I am Ali Wallace’: The Malay Assistant of Alfred Russel Wallace”, historian John van Wyhe and anthropologist Gerrell Miles Drawhorn estimated that the Sarawakian man might have collected 5,150 birds of the 125,660 natural history specimens included in Wallace’s collection of insects, birds, reptiles, mammals and mollusk shells.

Aside from collecting bird specimens, van Wyhe and Drawhorn wrote that Ali made major contributions to Wallace’s understanding of the Malay Archipelago, which led the British naturalist to discover the standardwing bird-of-paradise (Semioptera wallacii).

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says

New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says

Related Articles

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

Indigenous Surinamese accept Dutch king's apology for colonial slavery

Academic colonialism concerns haunt rare rafflesia sighting

Related Article

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

Indigenous Surinamese accept Dutch king's apology for colonial slavery

Academic colonialism concerns haunt rare rafflesia sighting

Why climate action needs inequality focus

Experimenting with education

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says

New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says

More in Culture

 View more
A woman accompanies her son to fill in an online registration form outside State High School 70, South Jakarta, on June 13, 2023, the first day of enrolment in elementary schools, junior high schools and senior high schools.
Parenting

Family financial planning essential to maintaining lifestyle, growing wealth
Notable contributor: Balinese secretary I Made Kaler (second right) assists American anthropologist Margaret Mead (right) interview Nang Karma (left) and his son I Gata in Bayung Gede village, Kintamani, Bali, in this photo taken circa 1937 by Mead's husband, Gregory Bateson.
Science & Tech

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators
This handout picture taken with a camera trap and released on Dec. 26, 2025, by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Panthera Thailand shows a recently rediscovered flat-headed cat in southern Thailand's Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary. An elusive wild cat long feared extinct in Thailand has been rediscovered, nearly three decades after the last recorded sighting, conservation authorities said on Dec. 26, 2025.
Environment

Elusive wild cat feared extinct rediscovered in Thailand

Highlight
People enjoy decorative light installations during the Jakarta Light Festival 2025 at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. The illuminated ornaments line major thoroughfares from Dec. 23–27 as part of celebrations for Christmas 2025 and the 2026 New Year.
Archipelago

Regions scale back New Year’s festivities in solidarity with Sumatra flood victims
Fireworks light up the midnight sky during 2026 New Year's Day celebrations in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

World welcomes 2026 with fireworks after year of Trump and turmoil
People gather at the Indonesia Stock Exchange's (IDX) main hall in Central Jakarta as the bourse closed 2025 trade on Dec. 30
Markets

IDX Composite up 21% ytd as new investors flock to bourse

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo spends New Year’s Eve with Sumatra disaster survivors
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan vows to defend sovereignty after China's military drill
Economy

Xi says China to hit 2025 growth target of 'around 5 percent'
Archipelago

No need to import Bailey bridges, association says
Middle East and Africa

128 journalists killed worldwide in 2025: press group
Archipelago

Three arrested after viral demolition of elderly woman's home
Americas

Leftist Mamdani to take over as New York mayor under Trump shadow
FEATURES

Do we really need New Year’s resolutions?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.