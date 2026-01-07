TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Endgame in Pati
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Endgame in Pati
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fashion 2026: Dressing in a world of uncertainty

Archival textiles, gender-fluid utility and disciplined craft shape how Indonesian designers respond to uncertainty and change.

Sylviana Hamdani (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 7, 2026 Published on Jan. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-01-07T20:04:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ritual in craft: A look from Séance, Adrian Gan’s 2026 collection, crafted using vintage embroideries and archival textiles dating back to the late 19th century. Ritual in craft: A look from Séance, Adrian Gan’s 2026 collection, crafted using vintage embroideries and archival textiles dating back to the late 19th century. (Adrian Gan/-)

The ballroom of Hotel Mulia Senayan in Central Jakarta was plunged into theatrical darkness.

From the ceiling hung a clock seemingly sculpted from red wax, its crimson drips pooling on the floor below, as if time itself were dissolving, a quiet reminder of a present that feels increasingly fragile.

Indonesian fashion designer Adrian Gan presented Séance, a couture collection that unfolded like a ritual, blurring memory and imagination, in December last year. Richly embroidered gowns, patchworked skirts and structured bodices drew from 19th-century dress codes, reinterpreted through modern craftsmanship.

From The Weekender

Digital detox: Trading screens for analog snaps

A weekend off the grid won’t change your life, but it might change how you notice it.

Read on The Weekender

Constructed from vintage materials dating back to 1894, the collection reflects a contemporary design approach increasingly shaping fashion: the reuse of archival textiles as both an aesthetic and ethical choice, where sustainability is inseparable from craft.

Among the pieces was a black gown densely beaded with 200-year-old jais, jet beads made from fossilized wood once used in Victorian evening dresses. Elsewhere, Adrian drew from his personal archive of vintage batik, reconstructing the textiles into patchwork compositions featuring kris and wayang motifs, allowing heritage symbols to surface through modern silhouettes.

“Vintage materials always carry a soul of their own,” Adrian said. “That is why I am drawn to using them.”

Adrian Gan’s approach reflects a broader shift shaping fashion as the industry moves toward 2026. Consumer preferences are increasingly guided by sustainability, craftsmanship and a renewed respect for tradition, values emerging in response to environmental uncertainty, fast-paced lifestyles and the growing dominance of technology.

Popular

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Endgame in Pati

Endgame in Pati
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

Related Articles

Why Whoosh and Malaysia’s ETS both make sense

Trend vs. tradition: Matcha’s revival takes hold in Indonesia

The good, the bad and the gatekeep: How gender nonconformity is for everyone

Related Article

Why Whoosh and Malaysia’s ETS both make sense

Trend vs. tradition: Matcha’s revival takes hold in Indonesia

The good, the bad and the gatekeep: How gender nonconformity is for everyone

Indonesia golfer Rayhan confident ahead of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

New finance minister signals budget continuity

Popular

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Endgame in Pati

Endgame in Pati
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

More in Culture

 View more
A developing galaxy cluster dating to about 1 billion years after the Big Bang is shown in this handout image released on Jan. 28, 2026. The white box marks the field of view of the Chandra X-ray Observatory data (blue) that is overlaid on an infrared image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the location of galaxies.
Science & Tech

Galaxy cluster observed forming surprisingly early in universe's history
Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara poses as she arrives at the 24th Critics Choice Awards at Santa Monica, California, the United States on Jan. 13, 2019.
Entertainment

Catherine O'Hara, star of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' dead at 71
A passenger is checked with a thermal imager at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Jan. 30, 2026, following the implementation of health screening for arriving passengers, after India confirmed two cases of the deadly Nipah virus.
Science & Tech

Nipah airport screenings not scientific step to stop spread: Experts

Highlight
An aerial photo shows a deforested area of the Open Orangutan Sanctuary special block of the Bukit Tigapuluh ecosystem in West Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi on Jan. 22, 2026. The Jambi Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) recorded around 600 hectares of the special block has been encroached and deforested.
Society

Extractive-led economic growth fuels environmental crisis
injustice for honorary teachers cartoon
Editorial

Unfair, unjust employment
A worker walks across an operational area at the Martabe gold mine located in the Batang Toru district of South Tapanuli, North Sumatra. The mine is operated by PT Agincourt Resources, a unit of Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International.
Regulations

Post-flood regulatory crackdown signals 'creeping nationalization'

The Latest

 View more
Economy

US government starts likely brief shutdown as House fails to approve deal
Asia & Pacific

Thousands marched for democracy in Myanmar. Some died in prison.
Society

Extractive-led economic growth fuels environmental crisis
Science & Tech

Galaxy cluster observed forming surprisingly early in universe's history
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar election delivers victory for military-backed party amid civil war
Jakarta

Jakartans battle floodwaters to reach workplaces
Tech

Musk's Starlink updates privacy policy to allow consumer data to train AI
Middle East and Africa

Israel to partially reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing on Sunday
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fashion 2026: Dressing in a world of uncertainty

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.