Comedy sequel ‘Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!’ sets new box-office record

The comedy sequel has drawn more than 10.5 million viewers in just 38 days, overtaking major local hits and setting a new benchmark for Indonesian cinema.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 8, 2026 Published on Jan. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-01-07T14:18:43+07:00

Actors from the Agak Laen movie franchise, (from left) Boris Bokir, Bene Dion, Indra Jegel and Oki Rengga, take part in a charity drive on Dec. 14, 2025, in support of flood victims from northern Sumatra, near the Hotel Indonesia in Central Jakarta. Actors from the Agak Laen movie franchise, (from left) Boris Bokir, Bene Dion, Indra Jegel and Oki Rengga, take part in a charity drive on Dec. 14, 2025, in support of flood victims from northern Sumatra, near the Hotel Indonesia in Central Jakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

he comedy film Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!, loosely translated as Agak Laen: The Mystery of the Nursing Home, has broken the record for the highest ticket sales by an Indonesian feature film of all time, surpassing its own prequel and several other prominent domestic titles.

Since its premiere on Nov. 27, 2025, the film, written and directed by Muhadkly Acho, has sold more than 10.5 million tickets within 38 days.

Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku! has officially broken the record to become the highest-grossing Indonesian film of all time. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to spread laughter and become part of Indonesian cinema history,” the film’s production house, Imajinari, said in an Instagram post on Jan. 2.

The record-breaking performance surpassed its prequel, Agak Laen, released in February 2024, which achieved 9.1 million sales.

The films were named after a podcast hosted by Muhadkly, Bene Dion, Oki Rengga, Boris Bokir and Indra Jegel. Agak laen is an Indonesian slang expression commonly used to describe something unusual or slightly out of the ordinary, roughly meaning “a little bit different”.

The first film follows four friends who move to the city and run a haunted house at a night market. Their attempts fall flat, however, because the attraction is not frightening enough.

The sequel features the same core cast of comedians, including Bene, Oki, Boris and Indra. It centers on four police officers who face dismissal after failing to solve the murder of a mayor’s son. Their absurd efforts to catch the killer drive much of the film’s humor.

