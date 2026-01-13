TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Scientists warn that shrinking habitat is pushing Indonesia’s iconic raptor closer to extinction.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 13, 2026 Published on Jan. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-01-12T12:48:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Back to the wild: A male Javan hawk-eagle named Raja Dirgantara is being released on Dec. 13, 2025, at Situgunung in Mt. Gede Pangrango National Park, Sukabumi, West Java. Back to the wild: A male Javan hawk-eagle named Raja Dirgantara is being released on Dec. 13, 2025, at Situgunung in Mt. Gede Pangrango National Park, Sukabumi, West Java. (PILI Green Network/Wawan Harahap)

T

he iconic raptor, the Javan hawk-eagle (Nisaetus bartelsi), is facing mounting risks from habitat degradation that threatens its remaining populations, according to recent findings, as forest loss and land conversion continue across parts of Java.

Dwi Listyorini, an animal development regulation expert from Batu, East Java, said the impact of habitat loss is evident in the changing landscape around her hometown over the past decades. Forested areas surrounding Mt. Arjuno and Mt. Panderman, once dominated by dense vegetation, have been converted into villas, recreation parks and agricultural land.

She said the land conversion has altered natural water systems, triggering floods in parts of the highland city of Batu and affecting wildlife that once thrived in the area, including the Javan hawk-eagle, scientifically known as Spizaetus bartelsi.

From The Weekender

A choir of strangers: The Jakarta singing club where everyone belongs

No auditions, no pressure, just voices rising together. At Nyanyi Bareng Jakarta, group singing creates a sense of community.

Read on The Weekender

As a child, Dwi recalled frequently seeing the raptor circling above her village, an experience that left a lasting impression. Today, she said, sightings of the bird have become increasingly rare.

“Back then, I often saw Javan hawk-eagles circling above our village. I didn’t have to go far to see them. Now I hardly see them anymore,” she said.

Threatened raptor

Forest loss in Java and Bali has placed the endemic Javan hawk-eagle, listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, under growing pressure.

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Related Articles

Sumatra floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack

Govt to close some 1,400 illegal gold mines in Halimun Salak National Park

Related Article

Sumatra floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack

Govt to close some 1,400 illegal gold mines in Halimun Salak National Park

Lampung farmer killed by tiger in national park

Raja Ampat's nickel mining may threaten endangered Papuan Blue orchid

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

More in Culture

 View more
Fingertip balance: Adel, 11, an Indosalto participant, practices a backbend supported by her index fingers during an acrobatics training session on Jan. 15, 2026, in a narrow alley on Jl. Pluit Dalam III, Penjaringan, North Jakarta.
Culture

Indosalto: Urban acrobatics leaping into Jakarta’s narrow spaces
This photograph taken on January 6, 2026 shows Indian author Amitav Ghosh speaking during an interview with AFP amidst a promotional tour for his novel 'Ghost-Eye' in New Delhi.
Books

As world burns, Amitav Ghosh writes for the future
Unearthing origins: An ape-like skullcap discovered by Dutch geologist Eugène Dubois at Trinil in 1891 is displayed on Dec. 17, 2025, at the National Museum of Indonesia in Jakarta. The fossil is part of the permanent Early History exhibition introducing early human discoveries in Indonesia.
Art & Culture

Home at last: ‘Java Man’ fossils anchor new National Museum exhibit

Highlight
Joint search and rescue teams climb toward the suspected crash site of an Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane that lost contact a day earlier while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar, in the Bulusaraung Mountains, South Sulawesi on January 18, 2026.
Archipelago

Authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Editorial

Climate ‘band aids’ are not enough
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Spanish PM says US invasion of Greenland 'would make Putin happiest man on earth'

Economy

Kadin warns of slowing regional growth amid budget cuts
Archipelago

Authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane
Economy

Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland
Archipelago

Chartered airplane missing en route to Makassar with 11 on board
Economy

South American bloc to ink long-awaited trade deal with EU
Politics

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Sports

New head coach Herdman calls on Indonesia to harness past disappointments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.