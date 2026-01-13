Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Scientists warn that shrinking habitat is pushing Indonesia’s iconic raptor closer to extinction.
he iconic raptor, the Javan hawk-eagle (Nisaetus bartelsi), is facing mounting risks from habitat degradation that threatens its remaining populations, according to recent findings, as forest loss and land conversion continue across parts of Java.
Dwi Listyorini, an animal development regulation expert from Batu, East Java, said the impact of habitat loss is evident in the changing landscape around her hometown over the past decades. Forested areas surrounding Mt. Arjuno and Mt. Panderman, once dominated by dense vegetation, have been converted into villas, recreation parks and agricultural land.
She said the land conversion has altered natural water systems, triggering floods in parts of the highland city of Batu and affecting wildlife that once thrived in the area, including the Javan hawk-eagle, scientifically known as Spizaetus bartelsi.
No auditions, no pressure, just voices rising together. At Nyanyi Bareng Jakarta, group singing creates a sense of community.Read on The Weekender
As a child, Dwi recalled frequently seeing the raptor circling above her village, an experience that left a lasting impression. Today, she said, sightings of the bird have become increasingly rare.
“Back then, I often saw Javan hawk-eagles circling above our village. I didn’t have to go far to see them. Now I hardly see them anymore,” she said.
Threatened raptor
Forest loss in Java and Bali has placed the endemic Javan hawk-eagle, listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, under growing pressure.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.