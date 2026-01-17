TheJakartaPost

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Endgame in Pati
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos
Endgame in Pati
BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

Indosalto: Urban acrobatics leaping into Jakarta’s narrow spaces

In a dense North Jakarta neighborhood where room to move is scarce, a small acrobatics community is carving out space for children to leap, flip and imagine bigger futures.

Iqro Rinaldi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 17, 2026

Fingertip balance: Adel, 11, an Indosalto participant, practices a backbend supported by her index fingers during an acrobatics training session on Jan. 15, 2026, in a narrow alley on Jl. Pluit Dalam III, Penjaringan, North Jakarta. Fingertip balance: Adel, 11, an Indosalto participant, practices a backbend supported by her index fingers during an acrobatics training session on Jan. 15, 2026, in a narrow alley on Jl. Pluit Dalam III, Penjaringan, North Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

ucked behind narrow alleys in one of Jakarta’s densely populated neighborhoods, a modest activity space has quietly become home to a community built on constant motion. Here, children jump, flip and practice acrobatics amid tightly packed houses, turning a residential alley in North Jakarta into an improvised training ground.

Indosalto is an acrobatics community for children aged 5 to 13, based on Jl. Pluit Dalam III, a small alley in Penjaringan, North Jakarta. The group offers free training that combines tumbling, acrobatic kicks, backflips and basic gymnastics techniques. Without mirrors, mats or professional equipment, the sessions rely on repetition, body awareness and mutual trust.

Founded about three years ago by Yoga Ardian, 35, Indosalto emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his work as an acrobatics coach came to a halt. Before the pandemic, Ardian coached capoeira and tumbling at international schools and fitness centers across Jakarta. When those venues closed, he returned to training on his own at home.

Learning the strike: Coach Yoga Ardian (left) trains Karlina, 13, in kickboxing techniques during an Indosalto community practice session on Jan. 15, 2026, in a residential alley in Penjaringan, North Jakarta. Ardian, who founded Indosalto, provides free acrobatics and capoeira training for local children.
Before growing into its current form, Ardian’s solo practice began attracting attention from neighborhood children, who stopped to watch from doorways and street corners.

“At first, I trained by myself, and the children around here kept watching,” Ardian told The Jakarta Post on Thursday. “Over time, they became interested, so we started training together, developing our own training methods until it became what it is today.”

Indosalto trains without luxurious facilities, and the location reflects those limits. Sessions take place in a narrow residential alley surrounded by closely packed homes, where children must stay alert as neighbors pass by. The concrete surface leaves little room for error, forcing both coach and students to adapt constantly.

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos

Endgame in Pati

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos

Endgame in Pati

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

