Iconic Indonesian romance returns as musical in ‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’

A stage adaptation of the cult 1979 romance Gita Cinta dari SMA blends nostalgia with Gen Z humor, as a new generation retells the story of Galih and Ratna for today’s audiences.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 27, 2026 Published on Jan. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-01-27T12:32:16+07:00

Veteran actress Yessy Gusman (second left) speaks to the press about the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ on Jan. 8, 2026, in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. She was joined by 18-year-old director Mikail Edwin Rizki (left), composer Guruh Soekarnoputra (second right) and producer Yessi Haryanda (right). Veteran actress Yessy Gusman (second left) speaks to the press about the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ on Jan. 8, 2026, in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. She was joined by 18-year-old director Mikail Edwin Rizki (left), composer Guruh Soekarnoputra (second right) and producer Yessi Haryanda (right). (Sthana Pentas 6/-)

classic romance from the late 1970s, Gita Cinta dari SMA (High School Serenade), is being adapted as a stage musical, featuring Gen Z–style humor to tell a story that has remained popular for decades.

The musical, Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna (Not Galih and Ratna's Love Story), will be staged on Feb. 7, at the Teater Besar within the Taman Ismail Marzuki complex in Central Jakarta. Directed and written by 18-year-old Mikail Edwin Rizki, the production stars debutants Salsha Indradjaja as Ratna and Xavier El Masrur as Galih.

The musical is adapted from Gita Cinta dari SMA, a popular novel by Eddy D. Iskandar that was later turned into a hit film, directed by Arizal. Released in 1979, starring Rano Karno, now Jakarta’s deputy governor, as Galih, and Yessy Gusman as Ratna, the film was popular among moviegoers at that time. 

In the first film, Galih and Ratna were unable to be together because Ratna’s father opposes their inter-ethnic relationship. In its sequel, Puspa Indah Taman Hati (Beautiful Flower of the Heart Garden), also released in 1979, Galih meets Marlina, who looks alot like Ratna, also played by Yessy.

Mikail said revisiting a romance that was iconic in his parents’ generation was challenging, particularly in making the story relatable to younger audiences. To bridge that gap, he includes Gen Z humor in the dialogue.

Mikail went on to say, while the production is adapted from the film and novel of the same title, it will present a different storyline. 

“The audience will see plot twists that may differ from the original film and from what they expect,” Mikail said. “Will Ratna end up with Galih? You’ll have to watch the show.”

