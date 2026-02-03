TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Then and Now: Revelations after two decades

An exhibition in Jakarta reunites 11 artists first championed in the late 2000s, tracing how their ideas, materials and methods have evolved amid shifting cultural and technological landscapes.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Tue, February 3, 2026 Published on Feb. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-02-01T19:36:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Je Me Vois’ by Teresia A. Sitompul, afdruk emulsion on nylon screen and oil pastel 'Je Me Vois’ by Teresia A. Sitompul, afdruk emulsion on nylon screen and oil pastel (Mirah M./-)

A

t many moments in Indonesia’s art history, the term “contemporary” has been used to describe artists whose works respond to the spirit of their time. Such was the context in 2008, when art lover and former executive of an international art fair Vivi Yip established an art room and platform aimed at introducing emerging Indonesian artists to local and international audiences.

Nearly two decades later, Vivi revisits that moment by presenting works by 11 artists who once filled her art room. Over the years, each has developed a distinct artistic character and secured a place within Indonesia’s art landscape. Some have received awards, others have exhibited abroad, but all have continued to work steadily within a shifting cultural and technological environment.

'Terpunpun’ by Hendra Harsono, Acrylic on canvas, 200 x 150 cm
'Terpunpun’ by Hendra Harsono, Acrylic on canvas, 200 x 150 cm (Baik Art/-)

From The Weekender

Is Hyrox just Jakarta’s next fitness obsession?

Packed classes and waiting lists suggest another fitness boom as Hyrox arrives in the capital, but is this a long-term shift or just the next checkbox to mark off?

Read on The Weekender

The Then and Now group exhibition at Baik Art Gallery in South Jakarta offers a rare opportunity to trace how these artists’ visions, and their choice of materials, have evolved alongside the spirit of their times. Artists who were in their early 20s then are now in their 40s, bringing with them years of experience, experimentation and reflection.

After almost two decades, Vivi has reunited the eleven artists. For those who have followed their practices over the years, the exhibition reveals a spectrum of continuity and change. Some remain firmly rooted in the approaches that first brought them attention, while others have gradually introduced new methods, materials and conceptual frameworks.

Angkie Purbandono, for instance, first drew public attention with print works created using a flatbed photo scanner equipped with a charged couple device (CCD), on which he arranged objects directly. While he continues to use this technique, his conceptual approach has shifted. Earlier works drew inspiration from everyday surroundings - at times placing raw fish directly on the scanner. In this exhibition, Angkie instead shows a fascination with Scrabble: he begins by forming words, then searches for objects that visually represent the ideas behind them, reversing his earlier process.

Agan Harahap, once known for photographic works that manipulated reality with fantasy, such as imagined encounters between Indonesia’s first president Soekarno and Marilyn Monroe, has now embraced artificial intelligence as part of his creative process. Other artists, including Ronald Apriyan, Iqi Qoror, Arkiv Vilmansa and Badruzzaman, retain their signature use of bright, striking colors. Hendra “Hehe” Harsono, meanwhile, departs from his usual palette by experimenting with monochrome works, an exploration he describes as an attempt to test whether such a shift resonates with audiences.

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Related Articles

Jakarta claims cloud seeding help reducing rainfall

Indonesia imports 1,300 cows from Australia in ambitious dairy plan

Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java

Related Article

Jakarta claims cloud seeding help reducing rainfall

Indonesia imports 1,300 cows from Australia in ambitious dairy plan

Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java

‘Perahu Kertas’: Sailing dreams from page to stage

A look inside Olafur Eliasson’s ‘Curious Journey’ at Jakarta’s MACAN

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

More in Culture

 View more
Virtual relaxation: Students play the online game Roblox on Sept. 24, 2025, during the Edublox extracurricular activity at Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. The United States National Institutes of Health suggest that long hours spent on screens may affect development of the prefrontal cortex in children and adolescents.
Parenting

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
'Je Me Vois’ by Teresia A. Sitompul, afdruk emulsion on nylon screen and oil pastel
Art & Culture

Then and Now: Revelations after two decades
Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos“ during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, February 1, 2026.
Entertainment

Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win

Highlight
Students suffering from mass food poisoning after consuming the free nutritious meal packages receive treatment at a health post established at the SMPN 1 Cisarua state junior high school in West Bandung regency, West Java on Oct. 15, 2025. Hundreds of students and teachers from Cisarua district in the regency suffer from food poisoning after eating the free meal packages disbursed under President Prabowo Subianto's flagship initiative.
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Police officers escort South Koreans allegedly involved in scam operations in Cambodia after being forcibly repatriated from Cambodia, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea January 23, 2026.
Editorial

Online scams and punishment
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Weather woes, demand strain may keep inflation above target
Market Pulse

Is Hyrox just Jakarta’s next fitness obsession?
Jakarta

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
Companies

Merdeka Copper eyes doubling gold output, nickel expansion this year
Americas

Human Rights Watch warns US heading to 'authoritarianism'
Middle East and Africa

Son of Libya's late ruler Gaddafi killed by armed gang
Americas

Clintons to testify on Epstein in late February
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Then and Now: Revelations after two decades

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.