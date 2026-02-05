Art Jakarta Papers reframes a familiar medium

Bringing focus to artworks made on and of paper, the exhibition reveals how artists continue to push the expressive limits of the humble, age-old material in an increasingly digital world.

E very time Art Jakarta returns, it brings something new, often signaling a shift in how art is encountered and understood in the city.

Its 2016 transformation from Art Bazaar to Art Jakarta, led by Tom Tandio, injected fresh creative energy into art fairs. In 2022, it expanded further with the launch of Art Jakarta Gardens, an outdoor exhibition at Hutan Kota by Plataran within the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Central Jakarta. Sculptures and installations were set amid a natural setting, signaling a rejuvenation of the city’s arts scene and inviting audiences to experience art beyond convention halls.

This year, Art Jakarta has innovated once again with the addition of Art Jakarta Papers, an exhibition dedicated to paper art. The exhibition is open to the public from Friday to Sunday at City Hall, a convention hall at Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) 3 in South Jakarta.

The initiative reflects a deliberate curatorial turn toward a medium that has long been underestimated, yet remains deeply rooted in artistic practice. Art Jakarta Papers 2026 underscores how paper has evolved from a preparatory surface into a fully realized contemporary medium, capable of carrying conceptual weight and technical sophistication.

Unlike many exhibitions, Art Jakarta Papers places paper artworks squarely in the spotlight as a desirable contemporary medium. Here, paper becomes a means of visualizing delicate craftsmanship, where artists push its boundaries beyond a canvas for drawing and sketching into innovative forms of expression.

'No Us Without Them #2' (2025) by Meliantha Muliawan, Tyvek paper and embroidery in acrylic box, 30 × 20 × 3.5 cm (Art Jakarta Papers/-)

Broadening the circle