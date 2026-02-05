TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie
Analysis: Food estate dream in South Papua grows bigger, more destructive
KPK intensifies raids amid calls for independence 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie
Analysis: Food estate dream in South Papua grows bigger, more destructive
KPK intensifies raids amid calls for independence 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Art Jakarta Papers reframes a familiar medium

Bringing focus to artworks made on and of paper, the exhibition reveals how artists continue to push the expressive limits of the humble, age-old material in an increasingly digital world.

Carla Bianpoen (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 5, 2026 Published on Feb. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-02-05T11:05:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Mo.nu.men.tal' (2026) by Mujahidin Nurrahman, hand-cut paper, glue, plywood, acrylic sheet, 112 x 88 x 16 cm 'Mo.nu.men.tal' (2026) by Mujahidin Nurrahman, hand-cut paper, glue, plywood, acrylic sheet, 112 x 88 x 16 cm (Mujahidin Nurrahman/-)

E

very time Art Jakarta returns, it brings something new, often signaling a shift in how art is encountered and understood in the city.

Its 2016 transformation from Art Bazaar to Art Jakarta, led by Tom Tandio, injected fresh creative energy into art fairs. In 2022, it expanded further with the launch of Art Jakarta Gardens, an outdoor exhibition at Hutan Kota by Plataran within the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Central Jakarta. Sculptures and installations were set amid a natural setting, signaling a rejuvenation of the city’s arts scene and inviting audiences to experience art beyond convention halls.

This year, Art Jakarta has innovated once again with the addition of Art Jakarta Papers, an exhibition dedicated to paper art. The exhibition is open to the public from Friday to Sunday at City Hall, a convention hall at Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) 3 in South Jakarta.

From The Weekender

Beyond Valentine: Why chocolate is becoming more of a luxury

Valentine’s may bring a two-day spike. But the real story for chocolatiers is what happens the other 363 days.

Read on The Weekender

The initiative reflects a deliberate curatorial turn toward a medium that has long been underestimated, yet remains deeply rooted in artistic practice. Art Jakarta Papers 2026 underscores how paper has evolved from a preparatory surface into a fully realized contemporary medium, capable of carrying conceptual weight and technical sophistication.

Unlike many exhibitions, Art Jakarta Papers places paper artworks squarely in the spotlight as a desirable contemporary medium. Here, paper becomes a means of visualizing delicate craftsmanship, where artists push its boundaries beyond a canvas for drawing and sketching into innovative forms of expression.

'No Us Without Them #2' (2025) by Meliantha Muliawan, Tyvek paper and embroidery in acrylic box, 30 × 20 × 3.5 cm
'No Us Without Them #2' (2025) by Meliantha Muliawan, Tyvek paper and embroidery in acrylic box, 30 × 20 × 3.5 cm (Art Jakarta Papers/-)

Broadening the circle

Popular

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies

Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie

Markets don’t lie

Related Articles

Art Jakarta Papers reframes a familiar medium

Analysis: Transparency concerns cloud Indonesia's 2026 budget

Five films to start 2026 strong (and where to watch them)

Related Article

Art Jakarta Papers reframes a familiar medium

Analysis: Transparency concerns cloud Indonesia's 2026 budget

Five films to start 2026 strong (and where to watch them)

Easing into 2026: The soft guide to start being productive again

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Popular

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold
Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies

Aceh still suffers from blackouts, evacuees lack clean water supplies
Markets don’t lie

Markets don’t lie

More in Culture

 View more
Myth and mandate: Simpang Lima Gumul Monument, a popular landmark, stands on Nov. 25, 2025, in Kediri, East Java. Long tied to Javanese belief that sees power as a moral trust bound by restraint, the city continues to cast a quiet shadow over Indonesia’s political imagination.
Art & Culture

Mandate, mysticism and the theater of Indonesian power
Punchlines and power: An official poster advertises Mens Rea, a stand-up special by Indonesian comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono, which uses satire to poke fun at those in power and has drawn a large audience on global streaming platform Netflix.
Entertainment

The subtle power of everyday Indonesian humor
Lee Da-yeon (left) and Nurul Sarifah of Kpop4planet, a global K-pop fans forum, hold signs demanding that Hana Bank cease funding nickel projects on Feb. 2, 2026.
Environment

Why Indonesian K-pop fans are boycotting a Korean bank

Highlight
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Jakarta

Ramadan free meals draw ire over cost, safety
Family members of a primary school student who died of alleged suicide display a package of assistance from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry at their home in Ngada regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Feb. 5, 2026.
Editorial

Not just numbers
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reaffirms support for Palestine as Israel joins Gaza peace board

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Constitutional Court examines free meals budget
Asia & Pacific

BNP sweeps Bangladesh election, son of former rulers set to become PM
Europe

UK, Indonesia launch MFP-Phase 5 to strengthen forestry governance
Politics

Prabowo unveils nationwide police-backed rollout of free meals
Companies

Tiffany & Co stores sealed over alleged illegal imports
Politics

Former minister Yaqut files pretrial in haj quota graft case
Economy

High-rise housing still a hard sell in Jakarta, says JLL
Academia

How to create jobs for the world's 1.2b new workers

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Art Jakarta Papers reframes a familiar medium

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.