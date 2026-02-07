TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society
2025 GDP growth misses target
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society
2025 GDP growth misses target
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

Premiering in Europe at IFFR 2026, the musical remake of the defining coming-of-age classic highlights the increasingly confident presence of Indonesian movies on the international festival circuit.

Riza Roidila Mufti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Rotterdam, Netherlands
Sat, February 7, 2026 Published on Feb. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-02-06T06:16:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Post-premiere chat: ‘Rangga & Cinta’ producer Nicholas Saputra (left) speaks on Jan. 31, 2026, during a question and answer session along with (from second left) fellow producer Mira Lesmana and director Riri Riza, as well as a moderator, shortly after the movie’s European premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Post-premiere chat: ‘Rangga & Cinta’ producer Nicholas Saputra (left) speaks on Jan. 31, 2026, during a question and answer session along with (from second left) fellow producer Mira Lesmana and director Riri Riza, as well as a moderator, shortly after the movie’s European premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (JP/Riza Roidila Mufti)

S

oft giggles and quiet laughter filled the Pathé Schouwburgplein 7 movie theater on Jan. 31, when director Riri Riza’s Rangga & Cinta had its European premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2026. As the familiar opening notes of Melly Goeslow’s “Ku Bahagia” (I’m happy) played, several audience members hummed along, resonating to the emotional pull of a story deeply rooted in Indonesian popular culture.

Rangga & Cinta is a musical remake of 2002’s Ada Apa dengan Cinta? (What’s Up with Cinta?), the coming-of-age romance directed by Rudy Soedjarwo that became a cultural phenomenon in Indonesia.

Premiering to a packed theater in downtown Rotterdam, the movie drew not only members of the Indonesian diaspora in the Netherlands but also international moviegoers curious about contemporary Indonesian cinema.

From The Weekender

Can the mind behind ‘Jumbo’ capture our imaginations again with ‘Na Willa’?

Ryan Adriandhy made the biggest film of last year. This year, he’s following it with a 5-year-old girl and a radio.

Read on The Weekender

The screening was followed by a question and answer session with director Riri Riza and producers Mira Lesmana and Nicholas Saputra. An Indonesian attendee praised the movie as “fun and nicely made”, describing it as a vivid reminder of her high school years. An international viewer commended the musical arrangement, noting that the songs were engaging and emotionally accessible, even without full familiarity with the local context.

For Riri, the warm reception was especially meaningful. “Ada Apa dengan Cinta? holds a very special meaning for Miles Films,” he said, referring to the production house behind both movies.

Diaspora nostalgia: ‘Rangga & Cinta’ producer Mira Lesmana (left, front) takes a selfie with members of the Indonesian diaspora on Jan. 31, following the movie’s European premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2026 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Diaspora nostalgia: ‘Rangga & Cinta’ producer Mira Lesmana (left, front) takes a selfie with members of the Indonesian diaspora on Jan. 31, following the movie’s European premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2026 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (Miles Films/-)

“It became a phenomenon and one of Indonesia’s most iconic intellectual properties, so remaking it was both an opportunity and a challenge,” he said, while acknowledging that reimagining the story as a musical was a risk.

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society

Pressing for an open society

Related Articles

Prabowo invited to US for Trump Board of Peace meeting, eyes trade deal signing

Indonesia set to boost air power with Italian trainer jets, aggressor squadron

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

Related Article

Prabowo invited to US for Trump Board of Peace meeting, eyes trade deal signing

Indonesia set to boost air power with Italian trainer jets, aggressor squadron

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

'Siapa Dia': Garin Nugroho's cultural remembrance and empowerment

Health checks for all

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society

Pressing for an open society

More in Culture

 View more
Punchlines and power: An official poster advertises Mens Rea, a stand-up special by Indonesian comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono, which uses satire to poke fun at those in power and has drawn a large audience on global streaming platform Netflix.
Entertainment

The subtle power of everyday Indonesian humor
Lee Da-yeon (left) and Nurul Sarifah of Kpop4planet, a global K-pop fans forum, hold signs demanding that Hana Bank cease funding nickel projects on Feb. 2, 2026.
Environment

Why Indonesian K-pop fans are boycotting a Korean bank
A greater Bermuda snail, which is part of a breeding programme, sits under a microscope at Chester Zoo in Chester, north-west England on Feb. 2, 2026. The pea-sized snail once thought to have disappeared has been saved from the edge of extinction, a British zoo said on Feb. 7.
Environment

UK zoo says tiny snail 'back from brink' of extinction

Highlight
Palestinians protest after Israeli soldiers blocked the entrance of the Nur Shams Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on February 9, 2026, demanding to be allowed to return to their homes from where they were expelled last year during an ongoing Israeli army operation. Saudi Arabia and seven other Muslim-majority countries on February 9 condemned new Israeli measures to tighten control of the West Bank and pave the way for more settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Middle East and Africa

International outrage grows over Israel's plans for West Bank
Joint search and rescue personnel search for victims at the site of a landslide following heavy rains in Pasir Langu village, Cisarua district West Bandung regency, West Java on Jan. 27, 2026.
Editorial

Mapping the danger zones
Streams of reality : Slum housing are seen in this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 13, on the banks of the Ciliwung River in Matraman, East Jakarta. The Jakarta provincial administration has identified 445 community units with poor housing and limited sanitation.
Economy

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Pertamina denies Russian crude imports as EU mulls sanctions
Economy

Retail sales post strong annual gain as consumer confidence holds up
Asia & Pacific

Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit
Asia & Pacific

Probe ongoing into Singapore accident that killed six-year-old Indonesian
Companies

Finance Ministry’s SMI secures $9.3m grants to expand green finance
Economy

Indonesia’s growth: Resilient but uneven
Middle East and Africa

International outrage grows over Israel's plans for West Bank
Economy

Fiscal discipline remains intact, govt insists, after Moody’s outlook cut
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.